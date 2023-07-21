Violent THUNDERSTORMS, BIG HAIL and even a TORNADO! Situation and evolution » ILMETEO.it

The risk of thunderstorms and hail returns in the next few hours

In these hours the weather has returned to throw a tantrum in our northern regions where violent storms have returned, the phenomenon of hail (even of large dimensions) and even a tornado in the province of Milan.

UPDATE 20:30 – New strong thunderstorms in progress between Piedmont and Lombardy but this time in a more isolated form.

UPDATE 2.30 pm – After having hit Lombardy, the violent storms have now reached Veneto, where a possible supercell between Padua and Rovigo is also reported.

UPDATE 1.00 pm – Around 11 am a tornado hit the east north east area of ​​Milan; this video should have been shot in Cernusco sul Naviglio (MI)

UPDATE 12:00 – Violent thunderstorms in extension. Bergamo now hit by a storm

UPDATE 11:00 – Very violent thunderstorms from Piedmont towards Lombardy in these hours. Intense hail also reported near Milan.

GENERAL SITUATION

The African high pressure is losing some of its energy on its northernmost edge, right next to the North where in recent days the atmosphere has shown signs of intolerance in the form of intense thunderstorms and heavy hailstorms, even large ones, which unfortunately have caused a lot of damage and numerous injuries.

On the other hand, the weather continues to be calm in the rest of the country where the sub-Saharan anticyclone is resisting and still dispensing plenty of sun and heat.

EVOLUTION NEXT HOURS: here are the TIMES

The eve of the weekend will still be conditioned by a repeatedly unstable context in a large part of the North.

The most agitated phase on the weather front occurred in the morning when showers and thunderstorms hit much of the Po Valley more clearly with even extreme phenomena. During the course of the situation will tend to improve, but some new thunderstorms cannot be excluded, even of a scattered nature between Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto but of strong intensity especially in the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas and local flat stretches.

However, we would like to underline how the situation will remain very prone to storm activity at times intense and therefore accompanied by strong gusts of wind, storms and above all by the phenomenon of large hail: in short, high energy involved, high storm potential.

LITTLE NEWS ELSEWHERE

In the rest of the country, the eve of the weekend will instead pass under the sign of almost total stability, but above all of the great heat with the mercury columns which will remain at values ​​that are still much higher than our climatic standards.

Follow the next updates throughout the day for more details.

