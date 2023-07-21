Home » WHO: ‘Half of the world’s population is at risk of dengue’ – Healthcare
Health

WHO: ‘Half of the world’s population is at risk of dengue’ – Healthcare

by admin
WHO: ‘Half of the world’s population is at risk of dengue’ – Healthcare

Dengue cases could reach record highs this year, in part because global warming favors mosquitoes that spread the virus. The alert comes from the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by Reuters online. About half of the world‘s population is now at risk, Raman Velayudhan, a specialist in WHO’s tropical disease control department, said in Geneva.
Dengue rates are on the rise globally, with cases reported since 2000 which have increased eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, the organization said. Europe has reported an increase in cases and Peru has declared a state of emergency in most regions. In January, WHO warned that dengue is the fastest-spreading tropical disease in the world and a “pandemic threat”.
Cases reported to WHO reached an all-time high in 2019 with 5.2 million in 129 countries, Velayudhan said.
And the world is on track for “over 4 million” cases this year, depending mostly on the Asian monsoon season.
Reported cases of the disease, which causes fever and body aches, however, warn the World Health Organization, represent only a fraction of the total number of infections as most cases are asymptomatic. The disease is fatal in less than 1% of people. A warmer climate is thought to help mosquitoes multiply faster and allow the virus to multiply in humans.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  [Global Outbreak 10.16]Experts on rapid cooling of the epidemic in Japan: It may be due to asymptomatic infections (Picture|Wen Tianqing COVID-19 | Virus | Delta | News Japan-China News Net-Overseas Chinese History Secrets Asia

You may also like

With a lot of heart…

The Impact of a Poor Diet on Health:...

Torrid heat, fought with food: what to bring...

New and More Virulent Strain of E11 Enterovirus...

EU agency gives green light to first RSV...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

The practice telephone under control – patient service,...

The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Your Favorite Frankfurters:...

Scoliosis, osteoarthritis, discopathies: we will know more thanks...

The lion of Brandenburg and the cannibal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy