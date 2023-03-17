WHO, Covid is starting to become like a seasonal flu during the year

L’WHO says that the ‘Covid is on the verge of becoming like a seasonal flu‘. WHO director of emergencies Michael Ryan in a press conference he said: “I think we are getting to the point where we can look at Covid 19 in the same way as a seasonal flu: a threat to health, a virus that will continue to kill, but will not disrupt our society. I think it will happen this year.”

For example in Italia i almost only in the week of March 10-16, 2023, were 23.730, with a change of -1.1% compared to the previous week (when they were 23,988). Instead, there were 212 deaths (against 216 the previous week). A total of 452,747 swabs were performed. The positivity rate is 5.2% (+0.2% in the last 7 days) according to data from the weekly bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

The incidence weekly of cases it is basically stable, with 38 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, against 41 in the previous 7 days. This is indicated by the monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Ministry of Health. The transmissibility index decreased slightly: the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases fell to 0.94 from 0.97, below the epidemic threshold, the occupancy rate of bed places was also stable at 1%. in the departments of therapy intensive; the employment rate in medical areas at national level decreased slightly, from 4.7% recorded on 9 March to 4.3% on 16 March. In the last week there were 23,730 new cases and 212 deaths.

Covid, only four high-risk regions

I am increase and due a quattro in a week le Regions classified a risk alto due to multiple resilience alerts; nine are moderate risk, eight are classified as low risk, 15 report at least one resilience alert, and 7 report multiple alerts. They are indicated as high risk Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Piedmont and Tuscany; Basilicata, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, the autonomous province of Trento, Puglia, Sardinia, Umbria and Veneto are at moderate risk. Finally, there are multiple resilience alerts in Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Piedmont, Puglia, Sardinia, Tuscany and Umbria.

