To reduce high blood sugar in the summer, just follow 3 tips given by doctors and nutritionists that will ensure your health and well-being. High blood sugar, often called hyperglycemia or high blood glucose, is a common problem among people with diabetes. When the body has an excessive amount of sugar, the excess sugar is stored in the liver and other tissues of the body.

This process is also known as glycogenesis. Put simply, it means that the body converts excess glucose into glycogen to store for later use. High blood sugar levels can be the result of poor diet and lifestyle, such as eating takeout or oily foods, not drinking enough water, not getting enough exercise or sleeping well, etc.

Physical activity and rest against high blood sugar in the summer

Exercising for at least 30 minutes a day helps reduce blood sugar levels in diabetics. Light exercises to do daily can be very helpful in lowering blood sugar levels.

The ideal exercises for diabetics are walking, swimming and yoga. They are useful for reducing stress, anxiety and depression, often associated with diabetes. In addition, they are low-impact activities that can help increase respiratory capacity. Exercising while overweight can raise blood sugar levels, as the body reacts by producing more insulin to process blood sugar.

Getting adequate rest is important for everyone, but it is especially important for people with diabetes. It is recommended that you sleep at least eight hours a day. Sleep is important because it helps reduce stress, control weight and lower blood sugar levels. However, oversleeping can also affect blood sugar levels. If you have diabetes, it is best to monitor the quantity and quality of your rest.

Diet and daily fiber consumption

Fats are responsible for increasing blood glucose levels, so it is important to reduce the amount of fat in your diet, especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Adequate protein intake is also required. They are found in almost all foods such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, beans and dairy products.

Foods that are high in fiber, such as whole grains, beans, nuts, fruits, and vegetables, can lower blood sugar levels and help prevent diabetes. Fiber helps slow the rate of blood sugar absorption, preventing blood sugar levels from rising.

Maintain a regular weight

Obesity is one of the biggest risk factors for diabetes, so maintaining a healthy weight is important for people with diabetes. If we have a few extra pounds we must try to lose weight through food and physical activity. A healthy diet consists of whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins. It can help manage weight and prevent diabetes.