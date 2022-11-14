from Elena Meli

Movement has profound effects on the disease and helps prevent and control it, even in those with pre-diabetes. In Italy 5% of the diabetic population

an epidemic that already affects today over four million Italians and according to estimates it is destined to spread even more in the near future. Yet keeping diabetes at bay can be as easy as getting off the couch: move for half an hour a day, not less than two or three times a weekkeeps the metabolism of sugars in the norm e it reduces the likelihood of becoming ill in subsequent years by up to about 40 percent. This was demonstrated by a Finnish research, the Metsim (METabolic Syndrome in Men) study, which for 8 years followed over 7,000 men not only by recording their physical activity and the possible appearance of type 2 diabetes, but also by measuring levels of 1,260 metabolites present in the blood: this in-depth examination clearly revealed that exercise literally changes your metabolismpositively modifying the levels of just under 200 molecules that are associated with a better health profile and a lower probability of diabetes.

The situation in Italy In Italy, the prevalence of diabetics has been stable since 2008. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, the PASSI surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit photographed the situation in Italy. In the two-year period 2020-2021, just under 5% of the adult population aged 18-69 reported a diagnosis of diabetes. The prevalence of diabetics increases with age (2% among people under the age of 50 and nearly 9% among those aged 50-69), more frequent among men than among women (5.1% against 4.2%), in the socio-economically most disadvantaged segments of the population in terms of education or economic conditions (almost 16% among those who have no educational qualification or at most an elementary degree and reaches 8% among people with many economic difficulties).

The other risk factors Diabetes strongly associated with others cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and hypercholesterolemia, excess weight and sedentarity, problems that are much more frequent among those diagnosed with diabetes: 53% report a diagnosis of hypertension (against 18% among people without diabetes ) 42% report a diagnosis of high cholesterol (against 18% among those without diabetes) 70% report being overweight (BMI = 25, against 42% among people without diabetes diagnosis) and, of these , only 44% are on a diet to try to lose weight. Finally il 47% of people with completely sedentary diabetes.

Metabolism sedentary is the worst enemy of diabetes. The movement, in fact, as the Finnish study confirmed, can make a difference. Moving, for example, changes the profile of lipids, amino acids and hormones present in the circulation for the better and above all has consequences on insulin,hormone that regulates sugar metabolism: Who does physical activity has better insulin production and also more sensitive to its effects, so on average it has a lower blood sugar which then over the years translates into a lower risk of diabetes. The danger drops by 30 per cent in those who exercise at least half an hour twice a week, by 39 per cent in those who exercise 3 or more times; the positive effect, even if less marked, was also there for those who were sedentary and then, over the years, made a move. As he adds Paolo Mazzucacoordinator of the Study Group on Diabetes and Physical Activity of the Italian Society of Diabetology, physical activity prevents the disease even in those who already have pre-diabetes (i.e. they have reduced glucose tolerance and impaired fasting blood sugar, ndr), but at the same time a real therapy in people with diabetes, because studies have shown that a good exercise program can reduce the number and dose of drugs needed to control blood sugar.

Physical activity dosage Just as it is not enough to tell a patient to take a medicine for diabetes, but it is necessary to prescribe times and methods of administration, so physical activity is a therapy to be dosed by type, intensity, duration, frequency and progression of “training”, taking into account the characteristics of the individual case. People with diabetes, for example, often have problems with tendons and muscles that accumulate triglycerides, elements that can affect the dose and the mode of exercise possible; moreover, walking remains a cornerstone and the simplest way to do physical activity, but it is not enough because it is necessary to combine exercises that increase muscle mass.

No to sedentary It is important not to sit down because, as Mazzuca points out, sedentary care itself is a risk for the development of diabetes, as well as cardiovascular disease: even the laziest ones have to get up from their chairs and walk a few minutes every half hour. 75 percent of the glucose that circulates after meals, the use of which depends on insulin, used by the muscles: setting them in motion “conditions” the general metabolism, as demonstrated by the Finnish data, and gradually improves it by reducing the health risks. It also happens in those who are very sedentary, if the physical activity is prescribed and tailored to the needs of the individual, concludes the expert.