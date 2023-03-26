SAN PEDRO DEL PARANA (Fatid Reality, by Editorial Office) Days ago in a soccer match in the City of San Pedro del Paraná, the teams of Club Sportivo San Pedro and Club Juventud de San Cosme faced each other in the Copa de Todos where the team played visitor even for a draw to qualify for the other round, already at the end of the second half the match was 1 to 1 and those of Club Juventud de San Cosme made abnormalities using six substitutions until the San Cosme goalkeeper hit the referee, in this way situation unfortunately the prosecutor Natalia Montania did not say anything, but she did claim that there was an explosion in the stands and that supposedly fans of San Pedro had detonated an explosive and that according to her some were even injured and there was no security, a lot of epithets to be able to suspend the game and find a way for this lady’s team to be the winner, they withdrew saying that there was no security while the pr essence of the mounted police, riot police, and police from different police stations, in addition to patrol cars and ambulances if necessary, there was all the security for the party.

As we learned that the president of this team is Prosecutor Natalia Montania, a public official who leaves much to be desired in her career as a prosecutor in Ciudad Del Este and Hernandarias and today appears as the owner, president of the San Cosme Youth Club, we found out in the jurisprudential annals that this activity is incompatible with his position, according to the internal regulations of the Public Ministry, since he cannot hold other positions, whether public or private, whether paid or not while he is in the exercise of Prosecutor. This is another case that must be analyzed by the State Attorney General, who has encountered various irregularities since he took office and we are sure that in the east of the country he will be able to marvel at the anomalies he is going to find.

Now it is necessary to know if the UFI Union of Futbol del Interior reviews the case and does things accordingly because there were even attacks on the referee, the visiting team made several improper changes and a player was expelled, when the issue exploded for the game to end since they could thus seek an edge for this to have another result, but the local with the tie already qualified for the other round

Because it will be that this prosecutor did not call her peer from the area to intervene in the attacks that there were on the part of her team’s goalkeeper against the referee and not just go out and say nonsense to accommodate in the second stage, Natalia’s performance is really annoying Montania that instead of showing behavior, they make bullshit wanting to show their position in order to influence the referee, the police, and all the spectators, mainly those of San Pedro Del Paraná, saying I am me and that does not work.

