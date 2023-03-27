Home News A1/A43: Autobahn junction Münster-Süd released again – news
A1/A43: Autobahn junction Münster-Süd released again

A1/A43: Autobahn junction Münster-Süd released again – news

The Landesbetrieb Autobahn Westfalen wanted to renew lanes in the busy motorway junction. To do this, the corresponding lanes had to be completely blocked. This mainly affected drivers coming from Münster and wanting to drive onto the A1 in the direction of Bremen or Dortmund. But certain exits from the A1 to the A43 were also affected.

In the coming week, further ascents and exits of the A43 will be renovated.

