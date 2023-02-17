Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization

Jin Zhuanglong

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to basically realize new-type industrialization by 2035, and emphasized that the focus of economic development should be placed on the real economy, promote new-type industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a manufacturing power. The Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2022 emphasized the need to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, and made arrangements for the development of my country’s manufacturing industry and digital economy. This points out the direction and provides a fundamental basis for the development of my country’s industry and information technology. We must deeply understand and accurately grasp the great significance of promoting new industrialization, face the situation and mission tasks, effectively unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and the Central Economic Work Conference, and make real efforts to implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee. , See the actual effect.

1. A deep understanding of the significance of promoting new industrialization

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the Chinese dream is specific to the industrial front to accelerate the promotion of new industrialization. Promoting new-type industrialization is a strategic deployment made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, proceeding from the overall situation of the party and the country, and focusing on building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It has great practical and far-reaching historical significance.

Promoting new-type industrialization is an inevitable requirement for realizing Chinese-style modernization.Industrialization is the premise and foundation of modernization. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, especially since the reform and opening up, we have completed the industrialization process that Western developed countries have gone through in hundreds of years in a few decades, creating a miracle of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, my country’s industrial system has become more complete, the industrial chain has become more complete, the overall strength and quality of the industry have been continuously improved, and the industry’s innovation, competitiveness, and risk resistance capabilities Significantly improved, and the pace of new industrialization has been significantly accelerated. Both history and reality have shown that in promoting industrialization in a large developing country with a population of more than 1.4 billion, we must not only follow the general laws of world industrialization, but also take a new road of industrialization with Chinese characteristics based on national conditions. In the new era and new journey, new-type industrialization has new connotations and characteristics. It is an industrialization that adheres to the direction of socialist market economic reform, adheres to high-level opening up, and accelerates the construction of a new development pattern. The goal of industrialization that promotes the common prosperity of all people is the industrialization that insists on high-level technological independence and self-improvement, and relies on innovation to drive development. It is the industrialization that builds a modern industrial system and accelerates towards the middle and high end of the global value chain. 1. The industrialization that promotes green and low-carbon development is an industrialization that conforms to the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation trends and promotes the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. To promote new-type industrialization, we must accurately grasp the characteristics and connotative requirements of its era, change the development mode, innovate the development path, and accelerate the process of Chinese-style modernization with new achievements in the development of new-type industrialization.

Promoting new-type industrialization is the fundamental support for comprehensively building a modern and powerful socialist country.The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country, basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035, and building my country into a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful modern socialist country by the middle of this century. To achieve this ambitious goal, we must substantially increase economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength, achieve high-level technological self-reliance, build a modern economic system, form a new development pattern, and basically realize new industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization. Modernize national defense and the military. Industry is the foundation of a country’s comprehensive national strength, and it is an important support for building a strong agricultural country, a strong scientific and technological country, a strong quality country, a strong aerospace country, a strong transportation country, a powerful network country, a digital China and a world-class military. For a big country like ours, without a strong industry, it will be difficult to achieve the goal of a modern and powerful country. It is necessary to accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, accelerate the construction of a manufacturing power, make the real economy stronger, better and bigger, and provide a strong material foundation, technical support and spiritual motivation for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern power.

Aerospace technology is a concentrated expression of a country’s industrial and technological levels. On November 29, 2022, the Long March 2F Yao 15 carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft was ignited and launched at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, and it was a complete success. The picture shows that on November 21, 2022, the combination of the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft and the Long March 2 F Yao 15 carrier rocket was transferred to the launch area.Published by Xinhua News Agency/Photo by Wang Jiangbo

Promoting new-type industrialization is an urgent need to build a major country’s competitive advantage.The real economy is the capital of my country’s development, an important support for building a strategic advantage for future development, and the foundation for winning the initiative in international economic competition. Since the founding of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, my country has established an independent and complete industrial system with complete categories, which has provided strong support for the long-term and rapid development of the national economy, and significantly enhanced the confidence and confidence to calmly deal with various risks and challenges at home and abroad. In today’s world, technology and industry are the focus of competition among major powers. In the face of increasingly fierce international competition, it is necessary to accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, achieve high-level technological self-reliance, protect the most complete industrial system in the world, improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain, and improve the status of manufacturing in the global industrial division of labor and competitiveness to ensure that my country wins the initiative in the game of great powers.

Promoting new industrialization is a strategic choice to achieve high-quality economic development.Industry is the main engine of economic growth and plays a key role in stabilizing the macroeconomic market. Industry is the main battlefield of technological innovation, the field with the most active innovation activities, the most abundant innovation results, the most concentrated innovation applications, and the strongest innovation spillover effects. According to statistics, US industry accounts for less than 20% of GDP, but 70% of innovation activities are directly or indirectly dependent on the industrial field. Industry provides raw materials, energy and technical equipment for various sectors of the national economy. It is an important field for realizing the “double carbon” goal and an important pillar for meeting people’s needs for a better life. Without high-quality industrial development, there will be no high-quality economic development. To promote high-quality economic development, the focus is on industry, and the difficulty lies in industry. It is necessary to accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, promote technological progress and structural optimization and upgrading, and promote the transformation of the quality, efficiency and driving force of economic development.

2. Accurately grasp the new situation facing the promotion of new industrialization

At present, the major changes in the world unseen in a century are accelerating. A new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is in-depth development. The global industrial structure and layout are being adjusted in depth. The competition and game between major powers are intensifying. The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change. my country’s new industrialization is facing a new situation, opportunities and challenges coexist.

my country is at an important juncture period when a large industrial country is moving towards an industrial power.Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, my country’s industrial and informatization development has made historic achievements, the comprehensive industrial strength has been greatly improved, and the added value of the manufacturing industry has ranked first in the world for more than 10 consecutive years. The industrial structure was further optimized and upgraded, the resilience and competitiveness of the industrial chain and supply chain continued to improve, major breakthroughs were made in innovation in key areas, and the competitiveness of enterprises was significantly enhanced. But on the whole, my country’s industry is still at the low-end of the global value chain, its independent controllability is not yet strong, and the pattern of large but not strong industries has not been fundamentally changed. critical period of transformation.

A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is in-depth development.A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation characterized by cross-integration of new generation information technology, new energy, new materials, biomedicine, green and low carbon, etc. is booming, leading the development direction of the technology industry and opening up a new huge room for growth. The Internet, big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and other new-generation information technologies are accelerating breakthroughs, deeply integrating and innovating with the manufacturing industry, and promoting fundamental changes in the production mode, development model and enterprise form of the manufacturing industry. The world‘s major industrial powers have formulated and issued manufacturing development strategies, strengthened forward-looking planning, clarified development priorities, strengthened government guidance and policy support, seized the commanding heights of competition, and seized the initiative in development. To adapt to the new trend of industrial science and technology and keep up with the times, we must accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, give full play to the advantages of the new national system, continue to make efforts in the innovation of key core technologies, give birth to more new technologies and new industries, and open up more new fields and new industries. track, and enhance the development of new kinetic energy and new vitality.

In-depth adjustments to the global industrial structure and layout.At present, the restructuring of the global industrial chain, the reshaping of the supply chain, and the restructuring of the value chain continue to deepen. The layout of the supply chain of multinational enterprises has shifted from the traditional cost and efficiency orientation to more emphasis on resilience and safety, showing new characteristics and new trends such as localization, regionalization, and diversification, and promoting the profound adjustment of the global manufacturing development pattern. At the same time, international competition in the field of advanced manufacturing is becoming increasingly fierce. Developed countries are promoting “re-industrialization” and promoting the return of high-end manufacturing. Emerging economies are actively undertaking international industrial transfers with their cost advantages. Facing the in-depth adjustment of the global industrial structure, if you do not advance, you will retreat, and if you advance slowly, you will retreat. It is necessary to accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, give full play to the advantages of my country’s socialist market economic system, the supply advantages of the world‘s most complete industrial system, and the advantages of super-large-scale market demand, and coordinate the domestic Two international markets and two resources, based on the domestic cycle, promote domestic and international dual cycles, and accelerate the formation of new global competitive advantages.

The United States has continuously escalated its containment and suppression of China‘s advanced manufacturing industry.In recent years, the United States has continuously escalated its suppression of my country’s advanced manufacturing industry. The development of my country’s industry and information technology is facing a more severe and complex external environment. This is a hurdle that must be overcome to promote new industrialization. It is necessary to coordinate development and security, adhere to bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, strengthen confidence and determination, maintain strategic focus, solve immediate worries, take into account long-term considerations, and run your own affairs well. To accelerate new-type industrialization, we must accurately recognize changes, respond scientifically, actively seek changes, and be good at turning crises into opportunities. Comprehensively deepen reforms, adhere to innovation-driven development, accelerate key core technology research, pay close attention to making up for weaknesses and forging strengths, and upgrade the industrial base and modernize the industrial chain. Expand high-level opening up to the outside world, adhere to the combination of “going out” and “bringing in”, and deepen international industrial cooperation.

3. Strive to write a new chapter in the development of new industrialization

Promoting new-type industrialization has a glorious mission, heavy responsibilities, broad prospects and arduous tasks. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the Central Economic Work Conference, deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”, and firmly and consciously achieve “two maintenances”. Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, anchor the goal of building a manufacturing power and a cyber power, fully implement the mid-to-long-term strategy of the manufacturing industry and the “14th Five-Year Plan” development plan, focus on intelligent manufacturing, promote the deep integration of informatization and industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a modern industry system, consolidate the industrial foundation of the new development pattern, and provide strong support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

Promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system.Adhere to the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry, consolidate the advantages of a complete industrial system, keep the proportion of manufacturing in GDP basically stable, and prevent the economy from “turning off the real into the virtual.” Accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, vigorously promote enterprise equipment renewal and technological transformation, accelerate mergers and acquisitions in key industries such as iron and steel, increase industrial concentration, and enhance the status and competitiveness of traditional industries in the global division of labor. Consolidate the leading position in advantageous industries, enhance the advantages of the entire industrial chain in the fields of new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, mobile communications, and power equipment, and create more business cards made in China. Cultivate and expand emerging industries, focus on key areas such as new-generation information technology, new energy, and new materials, strengthen technological research and transformation of achievements, and build a number of new growth engines. Forward-looking layout of future industries, enriching and perfecting application scenarios, cultivating industrial ecology, and seizing the commanding heights of future competition. Strengthen the key supporting role of the equipment manufacturing industry, especially high-end equipment, implement major technological equipment research projects, accelerate the promotion of major special projects for large aircraft and “two aircraft”, promote the high-quality development of industrial aircraft, optimize and improve the first (set) insurance compensation policy, Accelerate the development of special equipment such as high-end medical treatment and advanced agricultural machinery. Build an advanced national defense science and technology industry, and consolidate an integrated national strategic system and capabilities. Vigorously develop producer services and promote the deep integration of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries.

The manufacturing industry is the main front to promote industrial transformation and upgrading. In recent years, Bengbu City, Anhui Province has relied on its traditional advantages in the field of “micro-electro-mechanical systems” to actively create an intelligent sensing industry and strive to realize the transformation and upgrading of industrial intelligence. The picture shows the smart sensor control chip production line of Anhui Yuxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. in Bengbu on November 30, 2022.Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Yu/photo

Improve the industrial technology innovation system.Innovation is the fundamental driving force of new industrialization. Strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, promote the gathering of various innovation elements in enterprises, support enterprises in improving their innovation capabilities, and fully stimulate their innovation vitality. Carry out key core technology research in key areas, give full play to the advantages of the new nationwide system, implement new mechanisms such as “revealing the list and leading the team”, and accelerate breakthroughs in a number of core technologies and iconic major strategic products. Promote the deep integration of the innovation chain and the industrial chain, and build a technological innovation system with enterprises as the main body, market-oriented, and deep integration of production, education, research and application. Promote the efficient transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, encourage in-depth cooperation between entrepreneurs and scientists, and accelerate the engineering and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. Build a number of manufacturing innovation centers and increase the supply of key common technologies in key industries. Build a high-quality manufacturing standard system, strengthen the systematization and internationalization of industrial standards, and lead industrial innovation and development with standardization. Strengthen the layout of patents in key industries, and improve the ability to create, use, protect and manage intellectual property rights in the industrial field. Strengthen the construction of innovative talent teams, and cultivate a group of leading talents in industrial technology innovation and high-level innovation teams.

Improve the resilience and security of the industrial and supply chains.The industrial chain and supply chain cannot lose the chain at critical moments. This is an important feature that the economy of a major country must have. Implement the industrial foundation reengineering project, focus on the strategic needs related to development and safety, identify the weak links that are “stuck” and “lost the chain”, focus on making up for shortcomings and forging long ones, improve the independent controllability of the industrial system, and protect extreme situations The next national economic cycle is smooth. Focusing on key industrial chains, we will further promote “strengthening the chain, supplementing the chain and stabilizing the chain”, giving full play to the leading role of “chain master” enterprises, strengthening the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, large and medium-sized enterprises to jointly tackle key problems, and promoting the development of the entire industrial chain. Adjust and optimize the layout of the industrial chain, accelerate the construction of a number of world-class advanced manufacturing clusters, further enhance the ability to guarantee the supply of strategic mineral resources, and strengthen the capacity reserve and backup of key links in the industrial chain. Improve the environment for industrial security development, conduct industrial competitiveness surveys and industrial security assessments in key areas, and establish and improve industrial relief mechanisms and policy systems.

Promote high-end intelligent green development.Based on satisfying the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life, aiming at the direction of industrial upgrading and consumption upgrading, strengthening quality brand building, enhancing the supply capacity of high-end products and services, and continuously improving the adaptability of the supply system to domestic demand. In-depth implementation of intelligent manufacturing projects, promote the deep integration of new-generation information technologies such as the Internet, big data, and artificial intelligence with the manufacturing industry, promote the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, accelerate the construction and application of new information infrastructure such as 5G and data centers, and deepen the innovative application of the industrial Internet . Actively and steadily promote the green and low-carbon development of industry, deeply implement the carbon peaking action in the industrial field, comprehensively promote green manufacturing, improve the comprehensive utilization efficiency of industrial resources and the level of clean production, and build a resource-saving and environmentally friendly green production system.

Comprehensively enhance the competitiveness of enterprises.If the industry is strong, the enterprise must be strong. Give full play to the role of the main force of large enterprises and the new force of small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen the gradient cultivation of high-quality enterprises, and stimulate the vitality and motivation of micro-subjects that promote new industrialization. Deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, improve the modern enterprise system with Chinese characteristics, promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, enhance the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises, promote the development and growth of the private economy, and accelerate the construction of world-class enterprises. Support leading enterprises to become stronger and bigger, and accelerate the cultivation of large enterprises with international competitiveness and ecologically-led enterprises with control over the industrial chain. Adhere to equal emphasis on management and service, adhere to both development and assistance, accelerate the improvement of the small and medium-sized enterprise work system, policy and regulation system, and high-quality and efficient service system, cultivate more specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises, and promote the high-quality development of small and medium-sized enterprises. Give full play to the advantages of large enterprises in technology, standards, capital, talents, etc. and the supporting role of small and medium-sized enterprises in industrial innovation, strengthening and stabilizing the chain, support the deep integration of small and medium-sized enterprises into the supply chain of large enterprises, and build a good ecology for the integrated development of large and medium-sized enterprises .

Improve the modernization level of industrial governance.Adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership in promoting new-type industrialization, improve the organizational system of horizontal coordination, connection from top to bottom, and strong execution, and ensure the implementation of major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee. Adhere to a better combination of an effective market and a promising government, highlight the management of strategies, planning, policies, and standards, strengthen industry guidance, strengthen enterprise services, and improve the industrial governance system. Optimize the implementation of industrial policies, maintain the security of the industrial chain and supply chain, and enhance industrial competitiveness. Continue to deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service” and reforms in key areas, and promote efficient coordination between industrial development and technological innovation, modern finance, and human resources. Improve policies, regulations and standard systems, speed up the legislative process in key areas, and comprehensively promote law-based administration. Expand high-level opening up to the outside world, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international first-class business environment, support foreign-funded enterprises to invest and start businesses in China, and encourage capable enterprises to deeply participate in global industrial division of labor and cooperation.

Author: Party Secretary and Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology