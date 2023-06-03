After March’s Momentum To $30,000, Bitcoin’s “Big Move” Is Expected In July By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin’s ‘Big Move’ Expected in July After March’s Momentum Towards $30,000



According to a recent research, the “consolidation” of could end by July, with the return of optimism on the breakout of the BTC price.

In its latest market update on June 2, trading firm QCP Capital revealed an uptrend in both Bitcoin (BTC) and the largest altcoin, Ether (ETH).

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Consolidation ‘Has Been Running Perfectly’

Bitcoin’s price has fluctuated between $26,000 and $31,000 since mid-March as analysts are increasingly questioning the sideways action.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph