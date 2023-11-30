AgID present at the “Global Gateway – Mozambique-EU Investment Forum” in Maputo

The Agency for Digital Italy participates in the work of the first Investment Forum in Mozambique – on 22 and 23 November – as part of the Strategia Global Gatewaya global European infrastructure program aimed at increasing Europe’s connectivity with the rest of the world.

Organized by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the European and Mozambican Chambers of Commerce, the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) and the EU Delegation in Mozambique, the Mozambico – EU Global Gateway Investment Forum 2023 is a two-day event bringing together public sector agencies, embassies and consulates of EU Member States, private sector support agencies, business associations and chambers of commerce, international financial institutions and development partners.

A unique platform to improve networking, exchange experiences and explore sustainable development opportunities as a concrete contribution to the processes of digital transformation and innovation on the African continent and, in particular, Mozambique.

Feasibility studies of the context, creation of pilot solutions, transfer of know-how, deployment and monitoring are in this sense concrete operational steps through which AgID – incubator of e-government solutions – accompanies the development of digital transformation.

