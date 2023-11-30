Home » AgID present at the “Global Gateway – Mozambique-EU Investment Forum” in Maputo
News

AgID present at the “Global Gateway – Mozambique-EU Investment Forum” in Maputo

by admin

The Agency for Digital Italy participates in the work of the first Investment Forum in Mozambique – on 22 and 23 November – as part of the Strategia Global Gatewaya global European infrastructure program aimed at increasing Europe’s connectivity with the rest of the world.

Organized by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the European and Mozambican Chambers of Commerce, the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) and the EU Delegation in Mozambique, the Mozambico – EU Global Gateway Investment Forum 2023 is a two-day event bringing together public sector agencies, embassies and consulates of EU Member States, private sector support agencies, business associations and chambers of commerce, international financial institutions and development partners.

A unique platform to improve networking, exchange experiences and explore sustainable development opportunities as a concrete contribution to the processes of digital transformation and innovation on the African continent and, in particular, Mozambique.

Feasibility studies of the context, creation of pilot solutions, transfer of know-how, deployment and monitoring are in this sense concrete operational steps through which AgID – incubator of e-government solutions – accompanies the development of digital transformation.

See also  Denmark to vote to join the European defense

You may also like

Fernando Lugo López takes over as the new...

Former colonel accused of divulging US secrets on...

Four years of pandemic: Impact and recovery in...

TE alarm clock on March 6, 2024

Big increase in gold price per tola

In Neiva there will be a march against...

When Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation of...

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche...

Allocation of reserved seats in the Sunni Ittehad...

Super Tuesday in the United States elections, live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy