PREDAPPIO – They come from Lombardy, the Marche and all the provinces of Emilia-Romagna, from Piacenza to Rimini. They wave the flags of the Resistance, wear red handkerchiefs, sing “Bella ciao”, unroll the banner “No more fascism, no more racism”. Signed: Anpi. The partisans parade in Predappio, where Mussolini was born and buried, to commemorate, on 28 October 1944, the liberation of the Forlì town by partisans and allies. And on the same day, even if their demonstration is scheduled for Sunday, the veterans arrive to celebrate the centenary of the March on Rome.

The anti-fascist procession and the pilgrimage of nostalgics of the Twenties. A strict order service ensures that no accidents occur, the police are vigilant to avoid contact. The owners of the two businesses that sell relics and busts of the Duce close just after lunch to “avoid” the provocation during the demonstration of the partisans, but between a smile and the other they admit: “Too bad, today he was working really well”. In the morning the line stretches to Mussolini’s tomb. To the detriment of those who fought for the Liberation.

Anpi: “Here to defend freedom and democracy”

“One hundred years after the 28 October march on Rome, we celebrate the liberation of Predappio a second time, remembering the 28 October 44 as the liberation of Italy and the ‘expulsion’ of Mussolini from his hometown. A symbolically very strong liberation because Predappio is the hometown of the Duce and why the partisans ‘chose’, so to speak, on October 28 to free it “are the words of Miro Gori, president of Anpi of Forlì-Cesena. An event in grand style as it had never been seen in these parts: “Every year we have celebrated the liberation of Predappio, but with less weight – admits Gori – we have chosen this date because it is the centenary of the march on Rome, the answer she has been and has been to the Duce’s house “.

Among the protesters too Nara Lotti, 94 years old, who at the time of the Liberation was partisan relay for the VIII Garibaldi Brigade. “We are here to defend freedom and democracy, it is our duty, we owe it to future generations – he says from the stage Emma Petittithe president of the regional legislative assembly from the stage – as Liliana Segre said: we are not afraid. “Among the representatives, there are the councilor Daniele Ara for the Municipality of Bologna, the secretary of the Bologna PD Federica Mazzonithe CGIL, the president of the province of Forlì-Cesena and mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattuca.

“I adhere with conviction to the demonstration promoted by the Anpi in Predappio and I read of the demonstrations of nostalgic fascists planned in Predappio one hundred years after the march on Rome. The right that leads the new government shows that it has really come to terms with that story. no manifestation of apology for fascism is allowed. The constitutional provision that prohibits the reconstitution of the Fascist Party in any form is applied “he declares Andrea Mariadeputy Pd.



The queue in front of the tomb of the Duce in Predappio

The line in front of Mussolini’s tomb

In front of the crypt that houses the remains of Benito Mussolini and his family, there is a long line that forms in the morning. People who come from half of Italy and even from abroad: Spaniards (Francoists), French and Germans. They do not like photographers and even less cameras: the diligent orderly service with grace and firmness invites journalists to leave.





Two Venetian boys come out of one of the memorabilia shops with the bottles of San Giovese on display. “It is the wine of the duce”, they say to a friend who is waiting for them outside showing the black label with the stylized image of Mussoli with the helmet.





In via Martini the great-grandchildren of the Duce, Vittoria and Orsola, have just inaugurated an exhibition entitled “One hundred years of revolution and counter-revolutions” made up of photos, documents and family heirlooms. Even in front of the private house that houses it there is a queue, and here too journalists, says one who is in a black shirt at the entrance, “are not welcome because you are a servant of power”.