news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, APRIL 11 – An imposing installation capable of projecting the viewer into Pep Marchegiani’s intimate research, with works that disguise themselves to manifest themselves. “Pelle” arrives in Bologna, a solo show by the artist from Abruzzo. Inaugural event Thursday 13 April at 18:30. Then the exhibition, at the Teatro Arena del Sole, which can be visited until 22 June.



The initiative obtained the sponsorship of the Municipality of Bologna thanks to the collaboration of Ert – Emilia Romagna Teatro Fondazione and Campogrande Concept, with the support of Terra Mater platform for the creation of value.



The installation will be the setting for various events dedicated to the world of brand extension involving the creative world of Pep Marchegiani.



On 8 May the work-work titled 365 will be presented, a macro installation with video projection that gives the measure of time and the value of this element for the artist Pep Marchegiani, an opportunity to understand how the artist interprets the Nft world. The exhibition has the general coordination of Luca Angelozzi, the curatorship of Daniela Campogrande Scognamillo, the commercial direction of Erica Boggian, texts edited by Ezio Angelozzi.



“Leather is as real as whoever observes it is real – reads the introductory notes – because what you see is not on the canvas but in the mind and heart of those who immerse themselves in the folds of the relationship between the artist’s work and the cultural complexity of the observer. When you remove the banality, the graphic representation, the portrait, the punctual description of a single thought, the suffocating synthesis of the pictorial frame, what remains is: Skin”.



“I chose an iconic place in Bologna – explains the artist – because it is central, indoors, but at the same time open, under the arcades of via Indipendenza, where people meet and experiences are shared. The installation I bring in Bologna it is a sort of Guernica in version 2.0. If Picasso made the horror of war immortal on the canvas, I want with Pelle to enhance the value of sharing. The community, the people are part of the work not as individuals but as a whole, micro patrons who become macro and free art in its highest expressions”. (HANDLE).

