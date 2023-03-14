Home News ATM in Ludwigshafen blown up – suspects arrested
News

by admin
Ludwigshafen.

After an ATM was blown up on Tuesday night in Ludwigshafen-Rheingönheim, the police temporarily arrested two suspects. According to the police, three men blew up the vending machine in the entrance area of ​​a supermarket around 1:30 a.m. on Von-Kieffer-Strasse.

Immediately after the arrival of the first police forces, the suspects fled in a VW Golf at high speed on the federal highway 9 in the direction of Frankenthal. A police helicopter was also part of the pursuit.

Third suspect escaped

At the entrance to Landeshafen Nord, the Golf collided with a patrol car. When the car stopped, three men fled on foot. In a bush, the police arrested a 23-year-old for the time being. A short time later, it was also possible to provisionally arrest a 21-year-old who had fled to a company site. The third suspect was able to escape despite an intensive search. Investigators were able to secure a large amount of cash in the getaway vehicle.

The two suspects were brought before the magistrate. At the request of the public prosecutor’s office in Frankenthal, he issued a pre-trial arrest warrant because of the strong suspicion of serious gang theft in conjunction with the causing of an explosives explosion.

Police blow up leftovers on site

The building housing the ATM was significantly damaged. According to initial estimates, damage of over 100,000 euros is assumed. Experts from the State Criminal Police Office found a small amount of explosives, which for safety reasons were blown up immediately on site.

