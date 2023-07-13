Bad weather in May and June, damage estimated at 17 million euros

The exceptional rainfall in May and June 2023160% more abundant than the seasonal average, caused approx 17 million euros in damage to roads and infrastructure in the Province of Chieti. This is what emerges from the document that reports the necessary interventions after the meteorological events at the end of the inspections carried out by the offices of the traffic sector.

In the period May-June the entire territory of the province of Chieti was hit by intense rainfall which caused considerable immediate inconvenience and in some cases caused landslides and mudslidesthus jeopardizing the safety of several bridges and roads: they are 68 forms were drawn up by the road network sector at the end of a punctual survey of the damage and criticalities present on the provincial roads attributable to the meteorological events of 1 and 10 May and 4 and 14 June. The total amount of the necessary interventions surveyed is equal to 16,855,000 euros: this total includes the 340,000 euros already committed by the Province of Chieti for the most urgent interventions aimed at removing debris and mud on the roads, closing potholes and restoration of water collection systems. The most substantial interventions were located in Lama dei Peligni-Colle delle Ciavole on the SP 125 “Lama dei Peligni-Palena” for the aggravation of a landslide at km 1+500 (1,000,000 euros), in Bucchianico-Cervinelli on the SP 14 “ex SS81” for worsening of the road in landslide due to hydrogeological instability at km 7+100 (1,000,000 euros), in Castellarsosulla SP 99 “Palombaro-Castellarso” at km 0+400 for worsening of the road in landslide due to hydrogeological instability and danger of falling rocks (800,000 euros) and in Carunchio on the SP 186 “Ponte Treste-Ponte Rio Torto” at km 0+200 for falling rocks (800,000 euros).

“These are weather events that have affected the entire regional territory for which the president of the Abruzzo Region did well, on a proposal from the Regional Civil Protection Agency, to request the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to declaration of a state of emergency. We expect and are sure that the citizens seriously damaged by the exceptional rains of May and June will feel the concrete closeness of the Government and the State: the damages have been enormous in the Province of Chieti, we are close to 17 million euros. Only the immediate intervention of the operators avoided more serious problems on bridges and provincial roads, which were first constantly monitored during the rainfall and then made safe with direct interventions for which I thank all the employees”, comments the president of the Province of Chieti Francis Menna.

