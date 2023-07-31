Home » Banco de la República maintains its interest rate at 13.25%
News

Banco de la República maintains its interest rate at 13.25%

by admin
Banco de la República maintains its interest rate at 13.25%

The Banco de la República decided to maintain in the 13.25% the basic interest rate considering that although inflation has dropped, it is still high compared to the annual goal of 3%.

“The decision adopted by the Board of Directors in its session today is consistent with the objective of bringing inflation towards its goal of 3%,” the monetary authority said in a statement.

Also read: Unemployment rate in Colombia fell to 9.3% in June

According to the information, to make this decision it was taken into account that “annual inflation in June stood at 12.1%, one percentage point below that observed in December 2022”, which shows that progress continues in its control and is reflected in the “favorable evolution of expectations”.

“Despite the foregoing, inflation continues at high levels with respect to the target and the rigidity of core inflation excluding food and regulated prices persists, standing at 10.5% per year in June, a level similar to that observed in the months precedents,” added the Banco de la República, which had already kept the basic interest rate unchanged at its meeting last May.

See also  Fatal accident in Santander leaves 10 dead and more than 20 injured

You may also like

Rodrygo back in training – team continues to...

Angela Perl congratulated Ukrainians from Australia and shared...

Not Guilty Plea Filed by Communicator Luz García...

Silvestre Dangond to a follower who asked him...

Xi Jinping Extends Congratulations on the 10th Anniversary...

Amstetten lost to title contenders | News.at

Davutoğlu: I said, ‘This right-wing voter will not...

Miyerlandi Torres Agredo. What does Ventana say about...

Pregnant unnoticed: 22-year-old gave birth to baby on...

The people were hung up on: We died,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy