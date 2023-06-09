Before the college entrance examination, the girl’s leg was injured, and the female security guard pushed the wheelchair into the examination room- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Before the college entrance examination, the girl’s leg was injured, and the female security guard pushed the wheelchair into the examination room

You can take the exam at ease and I will fully escort you

During the two days of the college entrance examination, Wen Guoqing has been carefully escorting Xiao Deng from the school gate to the test room.Photo by Changsha Evening News All-Media Reporter Zhang Yangzi

Changsha Evening News, June 8th (all-media reporter Zhang Yangzi) “I wish you all the best in the exam and win the championship in one fell swoop!” On the afternoon of June 8th, at the exam center of Songya Lake Middle School in Changsha County, female security guard Wen Guoqing pushed the wheelchair of candidate Xiao Deng Send her into the examination room and cheer for her. During the two days of the college entrance examination, the escort road of more than 300 meters from the school gate to the test center classroom made the two forge a deep friendship.

Xiao Deng was studying at Yinglan Secondary Vocational Technical School in Changsha City. One month before the college entrance examination, her leg was accidentally broken. The injury was not serious. Her parents were worried whether she could still refer to it. “Xiao Deng is very strong and said that he must be admitted to the university of his choice.” Teacher Yao, the head teacher, said that Xiao Deng’s grades have always been good. Seeing that she did not give up, the school was also very moved. It actively helped coordinate the test center and tried its best to make her feel at ease in the college entrance examination. .

On the 6th, accompanied by his family, Xiao Deng went to the examination center of Songya Lake Middle School to see the examination room. The test center specially arranged a classroom on the first floor for her, so that Xiao Deng could enter the test room in a wheelchair. Wen Guoqing is a security guard sent by Changsha Hongguang Security Company to Songya Lake Middle School, responsible for the security work of the examination room. After taking the initiative to communicate with the parents and the school, she took over the task of escorting Xiao Deng into the examination room.

32-year-old Wen Guoqing took the college entrance examination in 2010 and took psychology courses in college. She used the knowledge she learned along the way to provide psychological counseling for Xiao Deng, asking her to relax as much as possible and not to be nervous. no problem!”

On the afternoon of the 8th, Xiao Deng’s four exams were all over, and Wen Guoqing prepared a bunch of sunflowers. When the bell rang at the end of the exam, Xiao Deng left the exam room and said excitedly to Wen Guoqing: “I think the exam is not bad!” Wen Guoqing presented a sunflower: “You are amazing! I hope you are like a sunflower, sunny, cheerful and positive. The two embraced and celebrated the occasion together.

Source Changsha Evening News

