Source title: Beijing Landscaping Science and Technology Week Starts Establishing Landscaping Expert Workstations

The 2022 Beijing Landscaping Science and Technology Week with the theme of “Green Technology and Colorful Life” will be held from August 20 to 27. Citizens and friends can visit the event site at the south gate of Lvxin Forest Park in the sub-central city. The exhibition area of ​​more than 700 square meters will display the latest achievements of the capital’s landscaping technological innovation and the role of landscaping in helping to achieve carbon neutrality and enhance biological Diversity level, and vivid practice in the construction of high-quality scientific greening. In order to give full play to the capital’s intellectual resource advantages and help the high-quality development of landscaping, the Municipal Landscaping Bureau has launched the construction of Beijing landscaping expert workstations in various districts of the city this year, and 100 workstations have been built so far. The workstations give full play to the scientific and technological expert teams of Beijing Academy of Landscaping Sciences, Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry, Beijing Agricultural University, Beijing Forestry University and China Agricultural University. , cooperatives, collective forest farms, state-owned forest farms, urban parks, etc., to promote scientific and technological achievements out of the laboratory and out of the walled compound, apply the scientific and technological achievements to the front line of green production, and optimize the construction of the integration of “production, education, research and application”. The landscaping technology assistance platform to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. In the future, 300 local experts will be cultivated through expert workstations, 3,000 farmers will be helped, the comprehensive benefit of landscaping operators will increase by 20%, the ecological landscape and service functions will be significantly improved, the high-quality development of landscaping in the capital will be promoted, and the people and the countryside will be prosperous. Revitalize. In recent years, the capital’s landscaping construction has continued to strengthen technological empowerment, and the contribution rate of science and technology has steadily increased to more than 70%. Through “both internal and external training”, it leads the high-quality development of the industry and promotes the modernization of the capital’s landscaping governance capabilities. The capital greening project in the new era represented by a new round of afforestation and greening of one million mu, continues to increase the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, formulates 41 various standards, builds 11 national forest and grass technology innovation platforms, and promotes 426 new and excellent plant varieties. Build a number of demonstration areas for scientific disposal of landscaping waste, garbage classification, wetland restoration, and plant landscape application, and form a number of areas in forestry carbon sinks, application of native tree species, biodiversity protection and enhancement, and water-saving landscaping construction. Excellent example. By inserting the wings of science and technology, the city’s green level of benefiting the people is also constantly improving. Through scientific monitoring and forecasting and efficient joint management, this year’s willow catkins dropped by 25% compared with the same period of previous years. The city has initially formed a complete ecological monitoring network with 16 ecological monitoring stations as the core to comprehensively monitor changes in water, soil, air, biodiversity, carbon sinks, etc. , Provide support services for the production and life of citizens. See also He crosses the street and is run over by a van: a 15-year-old boy in a coma Jiang Yingshu, director of the Science and Technology Department of Beijing Landscaping Bureau, told reporters that in order to better play the important role of forestry carbon sinks in helping to achieve “carbon peak carbon neutrality”, Beijing Greening Foundation set up a special carbon neutrality fund for the first time. Citizens of the capital and companies in Beijing have built an open platform to participate in carbon offsets, eliminate carbon footprints, and fulfill social responsibilities, guiding the whole society to jointly help forestry reduce emissions and increase sinks. The special fund will support activities such as afforestation, forest management, and forest protection through donations, so as to accumulate carbon sinks, eliminate carbon footprints, and enhance the carbon sink function of forest ecosystems in Beijing and surrounding areas. In conjunction with this Science and Technology Week, the special fund also launched a “Carbon-neutral car sticker” as the official carbon offset logo. Citizens and friends can spend 300 yuan to buy car stickers to support car stickers in Dongshaoqu Town, Miyun District and Lucheng Town, Tongzhou District. Eight local seedlings (such as cork oak) will be planted at special tree-planting sites. According to estimates, the carbon sinks produced by these 8 seedlings growing for 20 years can neutralize the carbon emissions produced by a family passenger car traveling for 1 year (about 11,000 kilometers).

The 2022 Beijing Landscaping Science and Technology Week with the theme of “Green Technology and Colorful Life” will be held from August 20 to 27. Citizens and friends can visit the event site at the south gate of Lvxin Forest Park in the sub-central city. The exhibition area of ​​more than 700 square meters will display the latest achievements of the capital’s landscaping technological innovation and the role of landscaping in helping to achieve carbon neutrality and enhance biological Diversity level, and vivid practice in the construction of high-quality scientific greening.

In order to give full play to the capital’s intellectual resource advantages and help the high-quality development of landscaping, the Municipal Landscaping Bureau has launched the construction of Beijing landscaping expert workstations in various districts of the city this year, and 100 workstations have been built so far. The workstations give full play to the scientific and technological expert teams of Beijing Academy of Landscaping Sciences, Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry, Beijing Agricultural University, Beijing Forestry University and China Agricultural University. , cooperatives, collective forest farms, state-owned forest farms, urban parks, etc., to promote scientific and technological achievements out of the laboratory and out of the walled compound, to apply the scientific and technological achievements to the front line of green production, and to optimize the integration of “production, education, research and application”. The landscaping technology assistance platform to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. In the future, 300 local experts will be cultivated through expert workstations, 3,000 farmers will be helped, the comprehensive benefit of landscaping operators will increase by 20%, the ecological landscape and service functions will be significantly improved, the high-quality development of landscaping in the capital will be promoted, and the people and the countryside will be prosperous. Revitalize.

In recent years, the capital’s landscaping construction has continued to strengthen technological empowerment, and the contribution rate of science and technology has steadily increased to more than 70%. Through “both internal and external training”, it leads the high-quality development of the industry and promotes the modernization of the capital’s landscaping governance capabilities. The capital greening project in the new era represented by a new round of afforestation and greening of one million mu, continues to increase the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, formulates 41 various standards, builds 11 national forest and grass technology innovation platforms, and promotes 426 new and excellent plant varieties. Build a number of demonstration areas for scientific disposal of landscaping waste, garbage classification, wetland restoration, and plant landscape application, and form a number of areas in forestry carbon sinks, application of native tree species, biodiversity protection and enhancement, and water-saving landscaping construction. Excellent example. By inserting the wings of science and technology, the city’s green level of benefiting the people is also constantly improving. Through scientific monitoring and forecasting and efficient joint management, this year’s willow catkins dropped by 25% compared with the same period of previous years. The city has initially formed a complete ecological monitoring network with 16 ecological monitoring stations as the core to comprehensively monitor changes in water, soil, air, biodiversity, carbon sinks, etc. , Provide support services for the production and life of citizens.

Jiang Yingshu, director of the Science and Technology Department of Beijing Landscaping Bureau, told reporters that in order to better play the important role of forestry carbon sinks in helping to achieve “carbon peak carbon neutrality”, Beijing Greening Foundation set up a special carbon neutrality fund for the first time. Citizens of the capital and companies in Beijing have built an open platform to participate in carbon offsets, eliminate carbon footprints, and fulfill social responsibilities, guiding the whole society to jointly help forestry reduce emissions and increase sinks. The special fund will support activities such as afforestation, forest management, and forest protection through donations, so as to accumulate carbon sinks, eliminate carbon footprints, and enhance the carbon sink function of forest ecosystems in Beijing and surrounding areas. In conjunction with this Science and Technology Week, the special fund also launched a “Carbon-neutral car sticker” as the official carbon offset logo. Citizens and friends can spend 300 yuan to buy car stickers to support car stickers in Dongshaoqu Town, Miyun District and Lucheng Town, Tongzhou District. Eight local seedlings (such as cork oak) will be planted at special tree-planting sites. According to estimates, the carbon sinks produced by these 8 seedlings growing for 20 years can neutralize the carbon emissions produced by a family passenger car traveling for 1 year (about 11,000 kilometers).