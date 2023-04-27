Home » Belgium Jupiler pro League: return of Loïc Bessilé to Sporting Charleroi
Belgium Jupiler pro League: return of Loïc Bessilé to Sporting Charleroi

Togolese international defender Loïc Anthony Bessilé will not continue his adventure with KAS EUPEN. He will return to Sporting Charleroi.

Loaned since January 30 to KAS Eupen, Loïc Bessilé will return to Sporting Charleroi at the end of his lease which expires on June 30, 2023. Rather convincing at KAS Eupen, Royal Sporting Charleroi immediately extended his contract in a first time before demanding his return to the club. His new lease with the Zebras runs until June 30, 2025.

