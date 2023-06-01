Benedetti to render accounts in the Palace for leak against Laura Sarabia

The ambassador in Venezuela knew how no one else knew his former secretary Laura Sarabia. She came to the UTL from her as an inexperienced practitioner who was made in her shadow for more than six years, learning the weaving of politics at the hands of one of the most cunning and corrupt parliamentarians in the country.

His power grew like foam, and for some it went to his head, to the point that he had several of his companions removed from Benedetti’s UTL to be able to manage the agenda of the then senator without any interference and at will.

Several sources point out that she had the journalist Sebastian Diaz removed from the press office and others say that Mrs. Elsy Pinzon, Benedetti’s secretary for 25 years, accused her of having stolen a personal credit card with which she made purchases in his name one Falabella store in Bogota. It was the store itself that reported the theft of the credit card to Sarabia’s then co-worker.

All these behaviors were well known to Benedetti and for that very reason he recommended her to take over as Private Secretary of the Palace. She expects all loyalty and obedience from her. Things did not go as Benedetti expected with Laura Sarabia and her loyalty was not what he expected.

The information that is handled in the Palace is that the ambassador is behind the domestic worker and denouncing Sarabia. The $150 million were from “commissions” delivered by the driver of a businessman and he knew.

The File confirmed with two separate sources the version that is handled in Palacio de Nariño against Benedetti.

Petro quoted @AABenedetti to render accounts for the subject of Laura Sarabia and babysitter. Information that is handled in the Palace is that the ambassador, Sarabia’s former boss, is behind the domestic worker and denouncing Sarabia. The $150 million was from ‘commissions’ and he knew — Gustavo Rugeles (@GustavoRugeles) May 31, 2023

What is known is that the senator and his friends, the businessmen of the Torres Clan headed by Mr. Euclides Torres, were not only behind the appointment of Sarabia but also took advantage of that closeness and mutual favors to send resumes and recommendations for positions. key in the transport sector in which they have a direct interest, as operators of Driver Recognition Centers throughout the country.

Laura Sarabia Torres would have helped them with several key appointments but could not agree to all their bureaucratic requests in the Ministry and in the Superintendence of Transportation.

This comes to my mind: There are those who inflate like a balloon… because of a last name, a position or a bank account and forget that we live in a world full of pins. pic.twitter.com/miiUOjcDPc — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) May 22, 2023

Benedetti knew about the large sums of money that moved in Sarabia’s apartment in the Colina neighborhood in Bogotá where she lives with her husband who worked in the UTL of the representative of the Historical Pact Pedro Florez, a member of the Torres Clan. Benedetti took advantage of the situation.

There his nanny would have witnessed the delivery of money ($150 million) by the driver of a businessman friend of Benedetti.

Regarding Mrs. Marelbys Meza, it is known that she began working as a nanny for Laura Sarabia’s son in February 2022 and had previously worked as a domestic employee for Benedetti. Although Laura Sarabia now maintains that she only lost USD 7 thousand dollars, the truth is that the investigation revealed by Semana Magazine accounts for $ 150 million pesos. Source: The File

