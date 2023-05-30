Home » Birth of a son to actor Naveed Raza
Birth of a son to actor Naveed Raza

Birth of a son to actor Naveed Raza

Actor Naveed Raza has been a part of the industry for many years. She made her debut alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry including Sajal Ali and Saboor Ali and was the queen of drama Mehmoodabad. Since then she has grown a lot in the industry and has many plays to her credit. Actor Naveed Raza has shown diversity in his work and has been seen in comedy, horror as well as negative roles. Their plays include capture, trap and camouflage. The actor loves to spend time with family. He is already a father to a daughter Manal Naveed and now a new blessing has come in his life. Naveed Raza has given birth to a son. Naveed has named the baby Syed Ahsan Raza after his father. Naveed Raza introduced little Ahsan to the world in the style of The Lion King.

