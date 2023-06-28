British International School is the leader on the Slovak market. Does it achieve the primacy fairly or is the legislation just confusing?

“Those who study with us will succeed everywhere,” promises the British International School Bratislava, based in Dúbravka. The twenty-year history of this school shows that the school itself is also experiencing success.

It is the largest international private school in Slovakia, educating children from 2.5 years to 18 years. According to the amount of tuition, it is also the most expensive, and according to its financial statements, it seems that it is also the most successful in the educational business.

The British International School is able to collect more than 3.8 million euros annually in school fees. She has been teaching there since 1997, while it is clear from the financial statements that since then she has made a profit of almost 30 million.

School fees are a normal part of the functioning of private schools, but when looking at the financial statements of this international school, the tax expert draws attention to the possibility that the school has found a loophole in the law.

British International School – like most private schools in Slovakia – operates as a non-profit organization. Income from the main activity is therefore exempt from tax.

“These facts result from the very nature of these types of organizations, that is, they are not established with the aim of making a profit and should perform public, generally beneficial services,” explains tax expert Jaroslava Lukačovičová.

School income

