Mario Voigt, parliamentary group leader of the Thuringian CDU (picture alliance/dpa/Martin Schutt)

The action was related to investigations against the party and faction leader of the Thuringian CDU, Voigt, as announced by the public prosecutor in Erfurt. The police were looking for information about Voigt’s activities in the 2019 European election campaign.

The politician is being investigated for possible bribery. There is a suspicion that he received money from a Jena PR company after they had received an order from the EPP for their internet election campaign. Voigt denies the allegation. The Thuringian state parliament had lifted its immunity as a member of parliament last September because of the investigation.

This message was broadcast on 04/05/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.