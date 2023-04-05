Home News Brussels – Police search business premises of the EPP
News

Brussels – Police search business premises of the EPP

by admin
Brussels – Police search business premises of the EPP

Mario Voigt, parliamentary group leader of the Thuringian CDU (picture alliance/dpa/Martin Schutt)

The action was related to investigations against the party and faction leader of the Thuringian CDU, Voigt, as announced by the public prosecutor in Erfurt. The police were looking for information about Voigt’s activities in the 2019 European election campaign.

The politician is being investigated for possible bribery. There is a suspicion that he received money from a Jena PR company after they had received an order from the EPP for their internet election campaign. Voigt denies the allegation. The Thuringian state parliament had lifted its immunity as a member of parliament last September because of the investigation.

This message was broadcast on 04/05/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  Barone Canavese is now safer: cameras read license plates even at night

You may also like

Treuchtlingen | Spectacular car chase at train station

The Kremlin: Russia needs additional measures to ensure...

Driver and serial rapist was captured in Colombia

McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan...

Clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque: fear of new escalation...

Choi Jeong-yoon, angry at the illegal filming of...

Kaleidoscope

Lawsuit dismissed: Porn star has to pay Trump’s...

Researchers keep pace with the issue of the...

Alto Baudó: 50 tons of food in humanitarian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy