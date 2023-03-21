In order to solidly promote the protection of financial consumers’ rights and interests, enhance the satisfaction and sense of gain of financial consumers, and continuously practice the political and people-oriented nature of financial work, the Huaxia Bank Credit Card Center closely follows the “3.15” Consumer Rights Protection Education and Publicity Week The theme of the activity is to innovate the idea of ​​consumer rights protection publicity and education, actively explore the cultural education publicity of special themes, increase the publicity of financial consumer rights protection for the elderly group, expand the radius of financial knowledge popularization, and effectively enhance the influence of publicity and education.

On March 18, under the guidance of the Shijingshan District Financial Office, Commerce Bureau, and Market Supervision Bureau, Huaxia Bank Credit Card Center joined hands with the program group of the first variety show “This Young’s Old School” focusing on the cultural life of the elderly to launch a “community” Build an honest consumer environment and boost financial consumer confidence” special financial safety publicity and education activity. The event is in the form of offline press conferences, financial knowledge presentations, prize-winning competitions and other activities suitable for the participation of the elderly. Do it deep.

At the event site, through financial knowledge lectures, the broadcast of the “Finance Accompanying Me to Grow (Elderly Edition)” promotional video, and the “Consumer Rights Protection Publicity and Culture Ambassador” awarding ceremony, the elderly consumers were helped to establish a scientific and rational consumption concept and stay away from various financial frauds and illegal financial activities. At the same time, the audience was invited to participate in the financial knowledge answering activity to improve the risk identification ability of financial consumers and enhance consumers’ self-protection awareness. The audience actively participated and the atmosphere was warm. Through rich and varied programs such as the performances of the elderly ink dance tambourine team and the catwalk of the elderly model team, it shows the spiritual outlook of contemporary elderly people who follow the trend and love life.

While popularizing financial security consumption knowledge, this campaign focuses on the “silver economy” to help the elderly keep up with the trend of the times, further build a “protective wall” for elderly consumers, and continuously enhance the sense of gain and happiness of elderly consumers , a sense of security, and contribute to the further creation of a healthy, safe and orderly financial consumption environment.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network