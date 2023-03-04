Home News Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund is expanding its winning streak against Leipzig – football – sport
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund is expanding its winning streak against Leipzig – football – sport

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund is expanding its winning streak against Leipzig – football – sport

In view of such a series you could fall into euphoria, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue in Dortmund. “Good first half, not a good second half – go ahead and attack at Chelsea on Tuesday“, Nico Schlotterbeck summed up after the win against Leipzig. It sounds more like coach Edin Terzic’s team is very focused in a tunnel of success and not on a wave.

We have learned that we have to work for such victories.
BVB captain Marco Reus

Reus also allowed that DAZN see through where the “way of this tenth consecutive win” didn’t like it that much despite the big wave. After the break, Dortmund had to prove their qualities as defenders against dominant guests, which, given the fact that Emil Forsberg was only able to reduce the deficit to 1: 2 for Leipzig (74th), succeeded well enough. So the three points may be a bit lucky in the end, but according to Reus they are no accident: “We’re working hard to get lucky at the moment“Said the scorer.

