Çankaya’s number of voters surpassed 58 provinces

A total of 64 million 113 thousand 941 voters, including abroad, will cast their votes in the Presidential and 28th Term Parliamentary Elections. The district with the highest number of voters in Turkey was Ankara’s Çankaya district with 716 thousand 728 people. Çankaya left 58 provinces behind with the number of voters.

In the Presidential and 28th Term Parliamentary Elections on May 14, 60 million 697 thousand 843 voters in 81 provinces across Turkey will cast their votes in 191 thousand 884 ballot boxes.

30 million 710 thousand 790 of the voters are women with 50.6 percent, 29 million 987 thousand 53 with 49.4 percent are men. The number of foreign voters and the total number of voters are 64 million 113 thousand 941.

The number of voters who will vote for the first time is 4 million 904 thousand 672. If the election goes to the second round, 47 thousand 523 people will be entitled to vote for the first time.

The number of orthopedically and visually impaired voters is 989 thousand 543; The number of voters over the age of 75 is 3 million 180 thousand 802, and 1094 District Election Boards have been established in 973 districts. There are 53,172 voters in 164 prisons. The number of voters who will vote in 74 countries abroad is 3 million 416 thousand 98.

DISTRICTS LEADING OVER 50 PROVINCES

Among the 973 districts in Turkey’s 81 provinces, the districts with the highest number of voters surpassed the number of voters in many provinces. The district with the highest number of voters in Turkey is Ankara’s Çankaya district with 716 thousand 728 people. Çankaya left 58 provinces behind with the number of voters.

The second district with the highest number of voters is Ankara’s Keçiören district. Keçiören exceeded the number of voters in 57 provinces with 693 thousand 495 people. The third district with the highest number of voters is Bursa’s Osmangazi district with 665 thousand 635 people. Osmangazi left behind 56 provinces with the number of voters. Esenyurt district of Istanbul took the fourth place with 643 thousand 14 voters, and Şahinbey district of Gaziantep with 602 thousand 397 voters took the fifth place.

12 DISTRICTS OVER 500K

The ranking of districts with more than 500 thousand voters is as follows; Ankara Çankaya 716 thousand 728, Ankara Keçiören 693 thousand 495, Bursa Osmangazi 665 thousand 635, Istanbul Esenyurt 643 thousand 14, Gaziantep Şahinbey 602 thousand 397, Istanbul Küçükçekmece 572 thousand 402, Adana Seyhan 562 thousand 21, Istanbul Pendik 546 thousand 979, Istanbul Umraniye 533 thousand 809, Ankara Yenimahalle 528 thousand 277, Gaziantep Şehitkamil 525 thousand 144, Istanbul Bağcılar 517 thousand 30 voters.

DISTRICTS WITH 400 AND 300 THOUSAND BAND

The districts in the band of 400 thousand and 300 thousand voters were listed as follows: Ankara Mamak 499 thousand 156, Konya Seljuk 475 thousand 836, Bursa Yıldırım 475 thousand 421, Ankara Etimesgut 462 thousand 751, Antalya Kepez 436 thousand 244, Istanbul Bahçelievler 424 thousand 964, Kayseri Melikgazi 415 thousand 92, Ankara Sincan 409 thousand 309, Istanbul-Üsküdar 402 thousand 261.

Istanbul Maltepe 398 thousand 47, Izmir Buca 393 thousand 338, Istanbul Kadıköy 388 thousand 720, Bursa Nilüfer 384 thousand 120, Antalya Muratpaşa 382 thousand 201, Istanbul Sultangazi 376 thousand 828, Izmir Karabağlar 371 thousand 950, Kartal 368 thousand 81 from Istanbul, Gaziosmanpaşa 357 thousand 245, Sancaktepe 343 thousand 243, İzmir Bornova 340 thousand 77, Istanbul Kağıthane 333 thousand 799, Ataşehir 318 thousand 317, Başakşehir 317 thousand 854, Eskişehir Odunpazarı 315 thousand 289, Esenler from Istanbul 314 thousand 907, Eyüpsultan 308 thousand 786 , Batman Merkez 305 thousand 797, Istanbul Avcılar 302 thousand 92 voters.

DISTRICTS BETWEEN 250-300 THOUSANDS

Districts with 250-300 thousand voters; Kocaeli Gebze 294 thousand 467, Ankara Altındağ 294 thousand 53, Eskişehir Tepebaşı 291 thousand 72, Kayseri Kocasinan 290 thousand 367, Adana Çukurova 287 thousand 693, Kahramanmaraş Onikisubat 281 thousand 838, İzmir Karşıyaka 280 thousand 138, Kocaeli İzmit 275 thousand 272, Istanbul Beylikdüzü 270 thousand 358, Sivas Center 269 thousand 100, İzmir Konak 266 thousand 252, from Istanbul Fatih 264 thousand 475, Sarıyer 260 thousand 514, from Diyarbakır 254 thousand 190, Kayapınar 270 thousand, from Denizli Pamukkale 253 thousand 428 and Merkezefendi It was listed as 250 thousand 124.

THE DISTRICT WITH THE LOWEST VOTER YALIHÜYÜK

The district with the lowest number of voters among 973 districts in Turkey became Konya’s Yalıhüyük district with 1508 people. The second district with the lowest number of voters was the Otlukbeli district of Erzincan with 1760 people, the third was Yayladere district of Bingöl with 1775 people, the fourth was Han district of Eskişehir with 1837 people, and the fifth was Kızılören district of Afyonkarahisar with 1847 people. (DHA)

