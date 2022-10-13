On October 13, on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a protest slogan was displayed on an elevated area of Sitong Bridge, Beisanhuan West Road, Haidian District, Beijing. The blue sign hangs and unfolds, and a longer and larger banner reads two lines of text: “Don’t need nucleic acid, want to eat, don’t want to be banned, want freedom, don’t lie, want dignity, don’t want the Cultural Revolution, want reform, don’t want leaders want votes, don’t want to do Slaves become citizens.”, while another short banner read anti-Xi content – “Straight strike to remove dictator Xi Jinping”.
Multiple online photos showed thick smoke rising from the viaduct at the scene, and speculation on the Internet was caused by the self-immolation of the protesters who hung the slogans.
renew:But another angle of the video shows that the smoke may have been emitted by protesters lighting something.
This overhead shot can be seen more clearly. It is not self-immolation, but is burning something (to attract the attention of passers-by?), and a large number of police rushed over and arrested the person. As long as you can get through it, people will not be killed, and you will be a hero when you come out. pic.twitter.com/j9G3lUggRm (From: @fangshimin）
From a live video, we can also hear protesters using loudspeakers to repeat the text in the banner.
HaveTwitter usersThe detailed location of the incident was pointed out based on an analysis of the streetscape:
Two Twitter netizens tried to repost related pictures in the WeChat group, but were banned for 24 hours:
After testing, it was found that the Weibo platform has opened censorship for keyword searches such as “Sitong Bridge”, “Beijing Banner”, and “Beijing Slogan”, and only two search results for “Sitong Bridge” are displayed, which is essentially equivalent to a search ban. The content of the banner is suspected to have been banned.
Many netizens outside the wall praised the great courage of the protesters, but at the same time they expressed strong concerns about their safety, hoping that the worst would not happen. Some netizens thought of another warrior who held a placard against Xi Jinping in Luohu, Shenzhen in January 2022, and the whereabouts of the “Luohu warrior” at that time were unknown after being arrested.
The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times:
Zsir9696: This is a real warrior! In fact, many of us are dissatisfied with the current policy, but we have never dared to stand up and say, may this warrior be safe!
MapleCools: On October 13, 2022, Beijing Sitong Bridge will be recorded in history.
meins7150: Pray for the Beijing warriors, I can only hope that everyone will gather some qi to him and help him with good luck!
newsm2005: “There must be some people in this world who are doing things that I would not dare to do”.
korea001_bros: This man will probably die in prison, warrior.
edwinsun71: There is actually a man! No problem! The content of the slogan is true! ! ! This warrior will definitely be written into history! I wish him (her) a safe return~
myway201699: Created a new chapter in the backward learning movement.
Penny0571: If there is no last sentence, it may be sentenced to two or three years, seeking sexual position. But if there is that banner, it may not be less than ten years, or even be killed. This person is very brave, and he must be too desperate for the environment inside the wall.
observerincn: It is not uncommon to hang a slogan overseas, but to do so on the wall is a sacrifice, and it will implicate all the family members, a real warrior.
RoyalvESPNDE: The banner is still handwritten, because the “reactionary” text printing shop will not print it, otherwise it will be jointly and severally liable.
eriksentianbin: I can’t post this picture on the intranet. I tried several platforms and deleted it in seconds.
alwayskidult: There were only 5 people in the same city’s WeChat group just now. A friend posted a screenshot of the reactionary slogan on the Sitong Bridge in Haidian, Beijing.
sunny12071585: The slogan that appeared today on the Sitong Bridge in Zhongguancun, Beijing, suddenly made me cry.
zunwangrangyi: The first shot against the emperor was fired.
xsj201812: This is the name of the people.
SEGOinTw: A single spark can start a prairie fire.