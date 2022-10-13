CDT file card title:[Illustration of the Celestial Dynasty]Huge protest slogan appeared on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing: Removal of the dictatorial thief Xi Jinping

author: ‘s digital age

source:Twitter

Date of publication:2022.10.13

Subject classification:Twenty

CDS Collection:public hall

Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The [Illustration of the Celestial Dynasty]Huge protest slogan appeared on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing: Removal of the dictatorial thief Xi Jinping China ‘s digital ageTwitter2022.10.13Twentypublic hallThe copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The China Digital Age archives only the originals to combat China ‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright notice.

On October 13, on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a protest slogan was displayed on an elevated area of ​​Sitong Bridge, Beisanhuan West Road, Haidian District, Beijing. The blue sign hangs and unfolds, and a longer and larger banner reads two lines of text: “Don’t need nucleic acid, want to eat, don’t want to be banned, want freedom, don’t lie, want dignity, don’t want the Cultural Revolution, want reform, don’t want leaders want votes, don’t want to do Slaves become citizens.”, while another short banner read anti-Xi content – “Straight strike to remove dictator Xi Jinping”.







Multiple online photos showed thick smoke rising from the viaduct at the scene, and speculation on the Internet was caused by the self-immolation of the protesters who hung the slogans.

renew:But another angle of the video shows that the smoke may have been emitted by protesters lighting something.

This overhead shot can be seen more clearly. It is not self-immolation, but is burning something (to attract the attention of passers-by?), and a large number of police rushed over and arrested the person. As long as you can get through it, people will not be killed, and you will be a hero when you come out. pic.twitter.com/j9G3lUggRm (From: @fangshimin） — Headline Trends (@chvideonews) October 13, 2022

From a live video, we can also hear protesters using loudspeakers to repeat the text in the banner.

HaveTwitter usersThe detailed location of the incident was pointed out based on an analysis of the streetscape:

Two Twitter netizens tried to repost related pictures in the WeChat group, but were banned for 24 hours:





After testing, it was found that the Weibo platform has opened censorship for keyword searches such as “Sitong Bridge”, “Beijing Banner”, and “Beijing Slogan”, and only two search results for “Sitong Bridge” are displayed, which is essentially equivalent to a search ban. The content of the banner is suspected to have been banned.

Many netizens outside the wall praised the great courage of the protesters, but at the same time they expressed strong concerns about their safety, hoping that the worst would not happen. Some netizens thought of another warrior who held a placard against Xi Jinping in Luohu, Shenzhen in January 2022, and the whereabouts of the “Luohu warrior” at that time were unknown after being arrested.

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times: