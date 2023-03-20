Home News China Southern Airlines will implement new flights from Xi’an to Wuhan, Yiwu, Changchun and Changsha in the summer flight season from March 26|Xi’an_Sina Finance_Sina.com
China Southern Airlines will implement new flights from Xi'an to Wuhan, Yiwu, Changchun and Changsha in the summer flight season from March 26

China Southern Airlines will implement new flights from Xi'an to Wuhan, Yiwu, Changchun and Changsha in the summer flight season from March 26

Reposted from: Western Network-Shaanxi News Network

Western Network News (Reporter Liu Wang) The reporter today (March 20) fromsouthern AirlineThe Xi’an branch learned that starting from March 26, China Southern Airlines will implement the flight plan for the summer flight season and further increase its capacity in key markets such as Wuhan, Changsha, Changchun, and Yiwu.

In the summer flight season of 2023, China Southern Airlines plans to operate 34 routes in Shaanxi, serving 29 domestic cities. The average daily outbound flight volume of China Southern Airlines from Xi’an reaches 50, providing more than 8,500 seats.

After the season changes, China Southern Airlines will continue to invest in capacity for high-quality routes: the “Shaanxi-Guangzhou Express Line” from Xi’an to Guangzhou will optimize the schedule of the express line to meet the needs of all-weather business travel, reaching 9 flights per day. There are 6 flights per day from Xi’an to Shenzhen, 6 flights per day from Xi’an to Urumqi, and 4 flights per day from Xi’an to Beijing Daxing Airport.

While maintaining the number of mainline flights, China Southern Airlines deploys Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft to carry out the Xi’an-Guangzhou noon flight to ensure that the travel needs of passengers are met to the greatest extent.

In addition to the main business line, in order to meet the diversified travel needs of passengers for business, tourism, work, and study, a new flight from Xi’an to Wuhan, Changsha, Changchun, and Yiwu is added every day.

See also  Vaccines against Covid, the ministry: "Fifth dose for the over 80 and frail, on request for over 60"

