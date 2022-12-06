Home News China’s coronavirus: Retiring zero policy and saving Xi Jinping’s ‘face’ – BBC News 中文
China’s coronavirus: Retiring zero policy and saving Xi Jinping’s ‘face’ – BBC News 中文

China’s coronavirus: Retiring zero policy and saving Xi Jinping’s ‘face’ – BBC News 中文
  • Stephen McDonell
  • BBC reporter, from Beijing

Workers remove medical waste at a residential building in Beijing, where some residents infected with the new crown have been allowed to quarantine at home.

In China, if you want to know the government’s plans for the prevention of the new crown epidemic, it is better to listen to its words than to watch its actions.

Infection cases have not dropped significantly, but now public transportation no longer requires nucleic acid test results; bars and restaurants are slowly reopening; Not sent to a centralized isolation facility.

From Tuesday (December 6), test results will no longer be required to enter supermarkets, office buildings and some other public places.

