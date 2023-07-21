Home » Climate protests also at the British Open – Hole in One for Smyth
News

Climate protests also at the British Open – Hole in One for Smyth

by admin
Climate protests also at the British Open – Hole in One for Smyth

Climate activists disrupted the 151st British Golf Open in Hoylake, England. Three supporters of the group Just Stop Oil briefly protested on the 17th hole at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Friday, lighting an orange torch and scattering orange powder next to the green, footage showed. The protesters were then taken away by the police. Travis Smyth, meanwhile, managed a hole-in-one there shortly before.

“There will be no more holes in ones when our society collapses. We need to stop our government’s 100 new oil and gas licenses before they do any more damage,” the group tweeted about the action. The Australian Smyth was celebrated frenetically for his feat. But he will probably miss the cut.

The penultimate hole is considered treacherous. In the opening round on the par 3, Smyth needed five shots and played a double bogey. “It’s incredible. Yesterday I was still in shock. Now it was a moment that I will never forget,” said Smyth.

Just Stop Oil activists are calling on the UK government to stop issuing new oil and gas licenses immediately. Supporters of the group had caused a stir several times in the past. A year ago, for example, they protested at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone. Most recently, they caused disruption at the Wimbledon tennis tournament by storming the court and throwing orange powder, puzzle pieces and confetti.

See also  The first month of the new car purchase tax policy is reduced by 7.1 billion yuan – yqqlm

You may also like

The court will be informed before the military...

Silence Speaks: The Mystery Surrounding Qin Gang and...

Attack in Meta leaves at least three soldiers...

State protection in Saxony determined because of a...

About the farce of separating male and female...

Trump Faces Possible Federal Charges in Capitol Assault...

The Guajiro doctor who heads one of the...

Nanjing’s Zhangwa Village: A Prosperous Pearl Among Jiangsu...

Wedding party escalates: mass brawl in Hagen –...

The UN issues a new report against Venezuela...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy