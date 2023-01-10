Home News Conegliano, thugs set fire to the fourteenth-century walls
Outrage in the city. Some thugs have lit a fire along the Carrara walls, along calle Madonna della Neve. Ashes remain on the ground, probably from garbage set on fire, while the ancient building was blackened and partially damaged by the fire. The appearance of the fourteenth-century walls has thus been disfigured. The inhabitants of Conegliano and the visitors who have walked along the pedestrian path that leads to the Castle in recent days, could not fail to notice that vandalism.

A report was also made to the local police of Conegliano, which carried out an inspection and started investigations into the case. Identifying the arsonists appears very unlikely. There are no cameras and no one, at least at the moment, has provided information on what happened. Nor can it be ruled out that they are baby vandals who used firecrackers for fun. Already in the past years the walls of the Carraresi had been the object of more evident vandalism with writings made with the spray by the little thugs.

