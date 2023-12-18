Home » Criminal group attacks 150 guests at a wedding in Brazil
A criminal group made up of at least six individuals broke into a party hall in the city of Manaus, Brazil, where a wedding was being held, unleashing panic among the more than 150 guests.

According to the information, no injuries were reported, but the assailants managed to escape with loot that included cell phones, clothing and even a vehicle.

Through social networks, the video went viral, which was recorded by the security cameras of the place.

In the video, you can see that the guests were waiting for the delicious food and suddenly, the group of criminals entered the place carrying firearms.

Quickly, those present threw themselves to the ground while the assailants stripped everyone present of their belongings.

According to the report from local authorities, the assault lasted for approximately eight minutes, during which time the criminals subdued the guests and the waiters who were at the event.

However, the police arrived at the scene to provide assistance to those affected and begin investigations.

It should be noted that the Secretariat of Public Security of the state of Amazonas (SSP-AM) reported that agents from the Cândido Mariano Ostensive Rounds (Rocam) had located the stolen vehicle at the party.

The car was found abandoned north of the city, although no traces of those responsible for the crime were found, who remain at large.

So far, the video of the assault has more than 34 thousand views and a large number of comments from Internet users.

