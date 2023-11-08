Cuba’s Chicken Meat Imports from the United States See Record Decline

Cuban Imports of US Chicken Meat Reach Record Low in September

Last September, state and private companies in Cuba registered a new record low in terms of chicken meat purchased from the United States. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), exports of chicken meat to the island fell by more than 60% in September, marking the most significant decline so far this year.

In August, Cuba imported chicken from the United States for a total of $37 million dollars. However, purchases of the same product fell by more than half in September, with the food being acquired through an investment of only around $14 million dollars, representing a 61% decrease.

This decrease in September marks the lowest point for chicken meat imports from the United States so far this year. The figures from September even surpass the record low set in April when $17 million was used for this purpose. The data from the Cuban reality indicate that the figures for October of this year could be even worse.

The United States government had previously assured, through its diplomatic representation in Havana, that food and medicine arrive daily from its country to Cuba. Chicken meat is the food most purchased from American companies, with imports even higher than dairy products, pork, pastry products, pasta, and non-alcoholic beverages, among others.

The decline in chicken meat imports from the United States raises concerns about the food supply and security in Cuba, especially as the country continues to struggle with economic challenges. It remains to be seen how the Cuban government and private companies will address this significant decrease in imports and its potential impact on the Cuban population.