A new definition is also making its way in Friuli Venezia Giulia: it is that of energy poverty, indicating that even in our region there are more and more families in difficulty, due to the high bills. If the official estimates speak of 80 thousand households that are unable to regularly use the heating system in the winter and the cooling system in the summer, it is the data from the Adiconsum counters that make your wrists tremble. Yes, because since the energy crisis erupted, more than a thousand people have turned to the Cisline consumers’ association and the photograph that emerged, and presented during today’s round table promoted by Cisl Fvg and Adiconsum, leaves no way out: 1 out of 2 is unable to cope with rising energy costs. (Video interview by Alessandro Cesare)

01:50