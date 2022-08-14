CNR Yueyang, August 13 (Reporter Tang Lili, Intern Chen Zhuomin, Correspondent Li Minghu and Bai Meilan) Since July, due to the decrease in water inflow from the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the continuous high temperature and little rain, the water level of Dongting Lake has dropped for more than 40 consecutive days, falling below 24.50 meters The dry water level will enter the dry season 4 months in advance.

Dongting Lake in dry season

At the Chenglingji Hydrological Station of Dongting Lake, 13 of the 15 rulers that record the water level have been exposed. The data monitored by the hydrological department shows that at 15:00 on August 13, the water level of Dongting Lake Chenglingji Station was 23.95 meters, which was the lowest water level in the same period in the past 30 years. Will continue to maintain a downward trend.

The dry water level also caused some tributaries and main canals in the northern part of Dongting Lake to stop flowing.

The shore of Dongting Lake

In response to the outcropping drought, Yueyang City, Hunan Province recently dispatched 400 water conservancy cadres to the front line of drought relief to guide the masses to fight against drought and save themselves.

In the eastern branch of the Ouchi River, the Catfish Xu River was built. Excavators were dredging and dredging the river, and the pumping equipment was running at full capacity for irrigation.

It is understood that since mid-July, Gaoshan Village, Liyuxu Town, Huarong County, Yueyang City has mobilized the masses to use a combination of machinery and manual methods to dredging the main channels, and dispatched strong labor to form a patrol team, sticking to it day and night. post to ensure that no water runs or leaks. At present, more than 5,800 acres of farmland in the village have achieved full coverage of water sources.

Desilting and dredging

At the same time, starting from August 2, the first phase of the Yangtze River water replenishment project started the replenishment pump ship, which runs continuously for 24 hours, taking water from the Yangtze River to the Huahong Canal and Huarong River. So far, a total of 13.2 million cubic meters of water has been replenished, with an average daily water replenishment. 1.2 million cubic meters, which effectively guarantees the water demand for industrial and agricultural production in Huarong County and Junshan District.

Up to now, Yueyang City has invested a total of 49.5 million yuan in drought resistance funds, 93,000 people in drought resistance, 4,003 pumping stations have been opened, 19,000 sets of drought-resistant equipment have been invested, and an area of ​​1.21 million mu of drought-resistant irrigation has been used to minimize drought disaster losses.