The Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta issued certain security measures to avoid regretting the development of marine activities in the department capital and its surroundings.

There are still some navigation restrictions such as; passenger transport, water sports with and without motor.

The interaction between a high pressure system in the eastern United States, with a low pressure system, located in the center of the Colombian Caribbean coast, has generated strong winds that are established from 20 to 30 knots y a wave height that oscillates between 2.0 and 3.9 meters.

The gusts of wind have caused some damage in the capital of Magdalena.

The forecast that we have is an ambient temperature that will oscillate between 29°C y 26°C: winds at 35 km/h and a humidity of 85%. Meanwhile, the height of the waves will be between 2.8 and 3.6 meters.



On the other hand, it was known that the increase in breezes has caused the demolition of walls, roofless houses and some people, including locals and visitors, have been injured.

Among the recommendations, it should be taken into account to secure doors and windows, the roofs of the houses; remove all objects that could fall to the street and cause an accident, move away from the trees that can break off and start taking precautionary measures in terms of construction or in poor condition.