Xi’an News Network News There is one more day for the “Mid-Autumn Festival” small holiday. The reporter learned from the meteorological department that the holiday season in our city is dominated by cloudy weather, and there is weak precipitation in the southern mountainous area. The weather is generally favorable for travel. The night of the Mid-Autumn Festival is less cloudy and suitable for viewing the moon.

The Xi’an Meteorological Observatory released the “Mid-Autumn Festival” special weather forecast at 11:30 on September 8, 2022. The specific forecast is as follows: September 9 (August 14 of the lunar calendar): cloudy and cloudy, 17℃～28℃; September 10 (August 15th of the lunar calendar): cloudy to sunny, 17℃～28℃; 9 11th (August 16 of the lunar calendar): cloudy, with scattered showers in the southern mountainous areas in the afternoon, 20℃～29℃; September 12 (August 17th of the lunar calendar): cloudy and sunny, with showers in the southern mountainous areas in the afternoon, 19 ℃～29℃.

In addition, according to the forecast of the Provincial Meteorological Observatory, during the “Mid-Autumn Festival”, due to the eastward movement of the westerly trough, most of the province is dominated by cloudy weather, with scattered showers in the east, and visibility is low in some places in the morning. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the cloudiness is less at night, which has no effect on the “Mid-Autumn Festival” moon viewing.

Xi’an Meteorological Observatory specially reminds: During the “Mid-Autumn Festival” holiday, the city is dominated by cloudy weather, and the weather conditions are generally favorable for travel and viewing the moon, but the temperature difference between day and night is large, reminding the public to increase or decrease clothes in time according to temperature changes.

Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Wang Haipeng Intern Liu Siyuan Li Peiyao Yao Kaixi