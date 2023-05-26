Ecuador sub 20 adds a victory in the World Cup

INTERNATIONAL. –

Ecuador added its first 3 points in the Argentina 2023 Under 20 World Cup, the tricolor team beat Slovenia 2-1, after the defeat against the United States, Professor Miguel Bravo was able to rebuild the scheme to achieve a victory.

The Ecuadorian under 20 team beat Slovakia 2-1.

In the second date of group B in the Argentina Under 20 World Cup, the Ecuadorian team achieved a victory over Slovakia, revitalizing their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16. After an initial defeat against the United States, the tricolor team showed a notable improvement in its performance. Under the technical direction of Miguel Bravo, the Ecuadorian team showed greater defensive solidity and efficiency in recovering the ball, which allowed them to cut off dangerous plays generated by their opponents. One of the highlights of the day was Oscar Zambrano, from the ranks of Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU), who became the balance in the core area of ​​the Ecuadorian team. The first goal for Ecuador came in the 45+1 minute of the first half, when Cuero took advantage of an attacking opportunity and sent the ball into the back of the net, generating a vital boost for the team. The Ecuadorians kept up the momentum in the second half and extended the lead at minute 59 with a great long-range goal scored by Klinger. This victory was the dose of motivation to maintain Ecuador’s hopes of qualifying in group B of the World Cup. Now, the Ecuadorians must keep their focus on their next matches to ensure their pass to the final round. The Ecuadorian under 20 team showed their willingness to fight until the end and give their best in each game. With the outstanding performance of players like Oscar Zambrano, Kendry Páez, J. Klinger, Sebastián González; the team has strengthened its game and confidence in its collective performance. The victory over Slovakia has been an important step towards their goal, the work must continue to be present in the round of 8.