El Niño is likely to have a limited impact on global food prices

The El Niño weather phenomenon often causes increased temperatures and rainfall in Pacific Ocean countries, affecting cereal yields in the region’s major food-exporting countries, as well as food prices.

The world‘s top rice exporter, India, has suspended overseas shipments of its non-basmati white rice as heavy monsoon rains led to grain supply difficulties and price hikes on the domestic market.

However, as the influence of El Niño varies by geographic location, some locations may experience more favorable weather conditions and higher-than-usual grain yields. And that’s why El Niño alone has had a very limited impact on food prices globally.

