“My participation in the political elections of 25 September ends here, that is, it does not start. I will not be a candidate, there were no serious spaces in the Third Pole project for candidates not directly connected to Action and Italia Viva. The ‘conservative’ choice is not much courageous was to ‘save the current management’ without opening up to representatives of the territories and people who could help this new entity grow “.

The former mayor of Parma Federico Pizzarotti, given for certain until a few hours ago in three colleges in Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagnaannounces on facebook the break with the Third pole.

Surprisingly, he will not be a candidate on September 25th.

“I had not asked for and did not expect an ‘armored’ candidacy (as mayor I have always struggled to earn things), but only to be put in a position to be able to compete seriously and to be able to concretize an adequate representation of the national civic list. were able to make serious proposals and last night I had to reluctantly withdraw my candidacy “, he explains criticizing the Third Pole of Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi, to which he had joined after the break with the center-left, moving away from the winning coalition model to Parma to the Municipalities in June.

Elections, the Third Pole is born. Pizzarotti: “Proud, I’ll do my part” 11 August 2022



“There was no place for Gabriele Albertini, there was no place for Federico Pizzarotti and for other figures who, in my opinion, would have offered an important contribution and a message of openness and plurality. Unfortunately, the mergers did not happen. cold made in two weeks have these consequences “, he stresses.

“Someone – adds Pizzarotti – thinks that I was wrong to open with generosity and without preliminary guarantees at the Terzo Polo. I made a choice talking to its promoters, from whom I received a warm welcome. Beyond the word and a handshake. , I didn’t think I needed any further reassurance. They had specified that part of the applications would be open, 10% had reported the newspapers, the real effect was having only two proposals “.

Hence the step back: “In the Third Pole they have chosen (legitimately or not, it is not up to me to judge) to limit themselves to the ruling classes of Action and Italia Viva”.

And now? “After a ‘rural’ pause to continue with my other projects, which I would have done earlier if there hadn’t been the early elections, we will resume working on the political subject that we launched a few weeks ago and which continues to be in my eyes the most far-sighted and necessary: ​​a national civic list, which conveys the best energies that emerge from the territories, local administrations and associations, in a project that renews politics and makes it accessible to those who live it from below “.

Third Polo, Pizzarotti’s spin that chooses Renzi. The surprise of the mayor of Parma Guerra: “Too much haste, he had to stay in the center left” by Matteo Pucciarelli 09 August 2022



“Thanks – concludes the former mayor of Parma – to the many people, administrators, former administrators and ordinary citizens, who have made themselves available with so much generosity and a bit of recklessness, and who I hope will continue this path with us”.

And speaking of ex, Pietro Vignali, former mayor of Parma and fresh challenger of the current mayor Michele Guerra to the recent administrations, finds a place on the list with Forza Italia.