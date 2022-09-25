Angelo Luminoso, born in 1922, is an institution in Pordenone. He was a literature teacher and principal of the Leopardi classical high school. In December he will turn 100, but his memory remains crystal clear and on Sunday 25 September 2022, as always when the Republic calls, he went to seat 6, in Viale Trieste, to cast his vote. “It is a duty to do so. I belong to a generation that came from twenty years of fascist regime … I remember that in 1946 I left Palermo, where I was studying at the faculty of literature, and returned to my country, Licata (in the province of Agrigento), making a long journey by train, to vote ». At the time “I was uncertain, but in the end I voted for the Republic, even if the monarchy won in Sicily” (Video by Martina Milia). Here the story

