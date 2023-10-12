Farewell to a Legendary Cuban Restaurant: “El Oriental de Cuba” Closes its Doors after 30 Years in Boston

Legendary Cuban Restaurant in Boston Closes Its Doors After Almost 30 Years

After nearly three decades of serving authentic Cuban cuisine in Jamaica Plain, Boston, the iconic restaurant “El Oriental de Cuba” has permanently closed its doors, leaving its loyal customers surprised and craving the taste of traditional Cuban flavors. The closure marks the end of an era for this corner of the bustling northern city.

The original owner, Nobel García, arrived from Cuba in 1958 and founded the restaurant in 1994. Under his stewardship, “El Oriental de Cuba” became a gastronomic landmark in the area. Following García’s passing two years ago, his daughters took over the business. However, they have now made the difficult decision to sell the restaurant in order to pursue their own careers.

The news of the closure has left regular customers feeling a sense of sadness and nostalgia, reminiscing about their favorite dishes such as Cuban sandwiches, coffee, and breakfasts. According to Telemundo, the eatery has been purchased by a Mexican restaurant that plans to offer a similar type of cuisine.

“I had no idea! What a shame! They closed it overnight. I ate here just two weeks ago. I can’t believe it’s closed,” expressed Sofía Pérez, a regular customer. Another diner, Andrés Severiano, shared his grief by saying, “I always enjoyed having breakfast, coffee, and their famous Cuban sandwich. It’s very sad, as we are really going to miss it.”

According to reviews on the popular travel website TripAdvisor, “El Oriental de Cuba” had gained a stellar reputation among its patrons. Located at 416 Center St, Boston, MA 02130-1876, the restaurant had received an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Diners praised the affordable price range, which ranged from five to twenty dollars, and the diverse menu featuring Cuban, Caribbean, Latin, and Spanish cuisine. The establishment also offered vegetarian options for the discerning diner.

“Good place, good atmosphere, great to have a restaurant like this in the neighborhood. Nothing was extraordinary, but overall everything was good,” read one of the TripAdvisor reviews, reflecting the general sentiment of the guests.

Although a new chapter is unfolding for the location that once housed “El Oriental de Cuba,” the memories and flavors of this beloved restaurant will forever be etched in the hearts of its loyal customers. The end of an era is a reminder of the ephemeral nature of culinary institutions, but the legacy left behind by “El Oriental de Cuba” will surely live on in the hearts, minds, and taste buds of those who had the privilege of experiencing its tantalizing dishes.

