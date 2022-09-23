Changde Daily News (Reporter Zheng Yan) The canal was opened to divert the water to the mulberry, and the people will definitely win the day. On the morning of September 22, the 2022 Yuanli Celebration of the Harvest Festival for Chinese Farmers was launched in Shijiapi Village, Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District. Chen Hua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and announced the start of the event.

September 23 is the fifth Chinese farmers’ harvest festival. When the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, in the critical period when the whole city is united to fight the drought and make concerted efforts to ensure a bumper harvest, our city is located in the core area of ​​the National Modern Agricultural Industrial Park and Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, a large grain-producing town of 10,000 mu. It is of great and special significance to hold Yuanli to celebrate the Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival.

Changde is a major agricultural city and a major grain growing city in the province. The sown area and output of grain have ranked first in the province for 18 consecutive years. This year, the whole city has thoroughly implemented a series of important expositions by General Secretary Xi Jinping on national food security, adhered to the shared responsibility of the party and government, firmly shouldered the responsibility of growing grain, and ensured that the area of ​​food delivery exceeded the provincial task; at the same time, it actively responded to the rare Xia Qiulian In the event of drought, phased results of drought resistance and guaranteed harvest have been achieved, and early rice yield has been increased, and middle rice has been stably harvested.

Gong Dehan, the former deputy mayor of the municipal government, said in his speech that at present, the city is experiencing the worst drought in 60 years, and it is very likely that there will be consecutive droughts in summer, autumn and winter. All departments at all levels should increase water sources, coordinate and manage water, strengthen field management, and develop autumn and winter production. Drought and a bumper harvest. It is hoped that all departments at all levels, driven by this harvest festival, will do everything possible to achieve stable grain production, industrial efficiency, and farmers’ income, and make greater contributions to ensuring national food security and stabilizing the “basic market” of agriculture, and to the party’s Twenty major gifts.

The event also used a video link to show the scene of the cadres of all districts, counties (cities) in our city working together to fight drought and ensure a bumper harvest.

At the launching ceremony, the participating leaders visited the high-quality agricultural products exhibition area and rural live broadcast room of “Growing Chinese Grain and Making Changde Rice”, and enjoyed the folk culture and art performance.

Shi Yulin, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and member of the party group, read out the “Notice of Commendation on the Creation of Demonstration Films for Grain Production in 2022”. Tang Zuoguo, vice chairman of the CPPCC and deputy secretary of the party group, presided over the ceremony. Zhu Jinping, vice chairman of the CPPCC and secretary of the Dingcheng District Party Committee, delivered a welcome speech.