Focus on technological innovation 2023 Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Tech Expo) successfully concluded-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Focusing on Technological Innovation 2023 Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Sci-Tech Expo) Concluded Successfully

On the afternoon of May 30th, the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Tech Expo) ended successfully in Beijing.

The theme of this year’s Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Tech Expo) is “Open Cooperation and Shared Future”, which is undertaken by Beijing Council for the Promotion of International Trade. The 27,000-square-meter exhibition gathered more than 650 enterprises and institutions, exhibiting a large number of latest technologies and cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements such as blockchain, high-end manufacturing, gene and cell therapy. Among them, China FAW’s Hongqi intelligent platform HIS, Beijing Haibaichuan Technology Co., Ltd.’s real-life interactive holographic cabinet, Ant Group’s Z-library solution for rare characters, and Clement Strand Refrigeration Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.’s ultra-high temperature water source heat pump Nearly 40 projects such as aircrew were firstly exhibited.

During the 5-day exhibition period, it was carried out online and offline simultaneously. More than 77,000 visitors from all walks of life were received on site, and more than 40 batches of professional audience groups were received. It attracted more than 160 media from the central government and various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities to visit and report. The total number of new media live broadcasts on CCTV News’ cooperation platforms exceeded 3 million, and it ranked third on the Weibo hot search list.

innovation drive

The functions of the national platform are more prominent

The exhibition attracted more than 70 state-owned enterprises, more than 30 leading technology companies, more than 20 colleges and universities and new research and development institutions, and more than 30 provinces, autonomous regions and cities including Anhui, Guangdong, Chongqing, Shaanxi and Qingdao, as well as cities with independent planning.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development exhibition area takes the commuter circle, functional circle, and industrial circle as the framework, and systematically demonstrates the new achievements made by the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei joint efforts to build a modern capital metropolitan area and promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. The exhibits focus on “scientific and technological content” and fully reflect the new achievements of the three places in strengthening collaborative innovation and industrial cooperation. For example, the Chang-5 and Chang-7 launch vehicles are a new generation of large-scale launch vehicles developed and designed by the First Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. They are manufactured by Tianjin Aerospace Long March Rocket Manufacturing Co., Ltd. representative product development. The branch line trains for the Beijing Subway Winter Olympics are produced in Hebei by the Beijing Municipal State-owned Enterprise Beijing Investment Corporation, which embodies the “Beijing Design + Hebei Manufacturing” industrial coordinated development model.

The “national team” of scientific and technological innovation made a collective appearance. CETC brings Lingxishou, third-generation semiconductors, automotive chips and overall solutions for smart weather. China National Institute of Biology of Sinopharm Group has brought a variety of original vaccines with independent intellectual property rights, and the latest recombinant human coagulation factor Ⅷ developed by Tiantan Biology made its debut. CNOOC has brought the “National Heavy Weapon” – the world‘s first 100,000-ton deep-water semi-submersible production and storage platform, integrating 3 world-first technologies and 13 domestic-first technologies, realizing my country’s offshore oil and gas development capacity from 300 meters to 1,500 meters A historic leap in water depth.

open cooperation

More extensive international scientific and technological exchanges

165 foreign-funded enterprises and institutions from 23 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, including 25 of the world‘s top 500 companies.

Veolia is the only company in the world‘s top 500 that focuses on environmental services and resource management. Cutting edge solutions.

NEC, a multinational information and communication technology company, completed its “first show” at this year’s high-tech expo, bringing a series of advanced solutions tailored for the data-driven era, such as the intelligent inspection and evaluation system for road surface diseases solutions to jointly address the challenges of pollution reduction, carbon reduction, energy conservation and resource recycling.

Sanofi exhibited more than 20 innovative products such as Saiyining, an innovative compound preparation in the field of diabetes, and Laiyoushi, a long-acting basal insulin, so that more patients with chronic diseases can benefit from high-quality original drugs.

Trend direction

Cutting-edge technology leads more prominently

This exhibition focuses on cutting-edge technology and future industries, and focuses on displaying the latest global technological progress and major achievements in the fields of metaverse, artificial intelligence, quantum information, brain science, cell and gene therapy, etc.

A chip wall in the exhibition area of ​​Zhongguancun Science City came into view, displaying 32 core technology chips of 11 representative companies in various fields such as communication chips, computing and processors, memory, navigation chips, display chips, and sensors. Among them, Kunlun Core (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. has brought general AI (artificial intelligence) computing processor products – Kunlun Core 1st Generation AI Chip, Kunlun Core 2nd Generation AI Chip, and the current two generations of cloud general AI chips have achieved mass production.

The new energy intelligent connected vehicle display cluster, the audience can fully interact with the vehicle and experience the new mode of future travel. China‘s FAW-Hongqi brand is fully promoting the new energy strategy. Three new models of the electric platform HME and L5, E001 and HQ9 will be unveiled at the high-tech expo. The HME platform brings together all the major breakthroughs and all the latest achievements of China FAW’s eight major technology fields and 115 key technology fields.

Punch experience

The interactive display form is more dazzling

To strengthen the concept of scientific and technological exhibitions, the exhibition introduces technical means such as holographic projection and digital guidance, and interacts through experience methods such as VR, AR, wireless motion capture, and physical models, so that visitors have a sense of being there.

In the robot display cluster, not only core technologies and components such as chips and sensors are displayed, but also multifunctional robots used in various industries are exhibited. At the SRT soft robot booth, a set of intelligent equipment “tea maker” making tea is very attractive: the actions of pouring water, making tea, and pouring tea are skillful and smooth, realizing the fully automatic production of tea drinks, and integrating traditional tea making skills in my country. elements of modern technology.

What attracted the audience to check in was the 1:1 restored high-speed rail automatic driving simulation console exhibited by the China Academy of Railway Sciences. The audience can control the speed of the train independently by pushing the traction and brake handles of the train. With the large screen in front of them, they can experience the fun of “acceleration” on the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway from the driver’s perspective.

Build a platform to promote cooperation

8 Parallel Promotion Transactions

The 8 promotion and transaction activities focused on building a platform and promoting cooperation, focusing on themes such as digital economy, artificial intelligence and technology finance, and focused on promoting more than 40 projects, attracting more than 1,000 offline participants and more than 980,000 online viewing.

The “Digital Intelligence Reshaping the Future” promotion and exchange meeting will carry out promotion and exchanges around topics such as technological development trends, advanced technology applications, and business model innovations in the digital economy, to promote cooperation among governments, enterprises, and academia, and to promote the integration of digital technology and the real economy.

The 2023 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Science and Technology Industry Project Promotion Conference will focus on jointly promoting the integrated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei innovation chain, industrial chain, and supply chain. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Science and Technology Project Innovation Service Platform will be launched. The transformation of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei scientific and technological achievements has been implemented.

Never Ending Science Expo

Helping the capital to open up to the outside world at a high level

China Beijing International Science and Technology Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Tech Expo”), founded in 1998, is a large-scale national event co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Intellectual Property Office, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government with the approval of the State Council. A high-level international scientific and technological exchange and cooperation event, undertaken by the Beijing Council for the Promotion of International Trade, will be held in conjunction with the Zhongguancun Forum from 2021. The HiTech Expo has been successfully held for 25 sessions so far. According to incomplete statistics, more than 1,100 foreign delegations from more than 100 countries and regions have participated, more than 40,000 exhibitors and enterprises have received more than 5.7 million visitors. The construction achievements of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, the promotion of collaborative innovation of government, industry, academia, research and application, and the deepening of international production capacity cooperation have provided an important platform, leaving a strong mark in the historical process of my country’s science and technology industry from introduction, self-reliance and self-improvement to going out.

Looking forward to the future, Beijing Council for the Promotion of International Trade will focus on the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, continuously improve the internationalization, specialization, and digitalization of the Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Tech Expo), and create a never-ending Science Expo. By continuing to build a dense service enterprise network, expand the international circle of friends, tighten the bond of interests between Chinese and foreign enterprises, promote international exchanges and cooperation in the science and technology industry, attract global high-tech industry elements to gather in Beijing, and contribute to the capital’s high-level opening up to the outside world.