Friuli Venezia Giulia regionals, the League burns Fdi in the battle of the lists behind the election of Fedriga. The Action-Iv flop at Rosato’s house – Il Fatto Quotidiano

In Friuli Venezia Giulia where the outgoing president Massimiliano Fedriga succeeds himself with 64% of the votes, Fratelli d’Italia manages to lose almost 14% compared to the policies of just six months ago, demonstrating that the full consensus they had done thanks to a sensational transfer from the League and […]

