The executive led by Giorgia Meloni to the test of Parliament. Today the new premer will go to Montecitorio at 11 to ask for trust with the programmatic speech that was partly anticipated yesterday, with an institutional ungrammatical by the deputy prime minister of the majority, Matteo Salvini. Meetings with the Coast Guard to mark the territory and clear the field of doubts: “The ports are mine.” This is the message of the Northern League leader who then summoned the leaders of the League to talk about the economy: Quota 41, flat tax and who knows what else. The interventions in the classroom of Enrico Letta e Giuseppe Conte. At 7 pm the vote of confidence is scheduled. Tomorrow the Senate will vote, where he will speak Silvio Berlusconi. Both today’s and tomorrow’s votes should be more of a formality than anything else, given the large majority in Parliament obtained by the right-wing coalition in the elections.

Updates hour by hour

09.40 – Salvini: “Stop Fornero, Flat tax and Ponte in the right hand program”

“From the stop at Fornero (page 10 of the center-right electoral program) to fiscal peace (page 5), from the Flat tax (page 5) to the Bridge on the Strait (page 3), from the defense of the borders (page 7) to the fight against traffic of human beings (page 7): it’s all in the government program awarded by millions of Italians. The left and its newspapers resign themselves: with Giorgia and Silvio we will pass from words to deeds with common sense, trust and determination «. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Matteo Salvini, says so.

09.36 – Malpezzi: “Meloni does not undermine the male model”

«Giorgia Meloni brought a symbolic element into the debate because it is clear that there was a very strong result in seeing some images: a woman ahead and men behind. This changes the picture – says Simona Malpezzi, president of the senators of the Democratic Party, on Radio too -. On the other hand, however, the broken glass ceiling keeps the foundations of the building firm because the new premier has not unhinged a male-dominated or patriarchal model. Meloni reproduces and reaffirms a pattern of masculine power that she does not want to decline in the feminine. Linguistics is important. Meloni can be called whatever you want; for me she is the president because she is a woman and because she does not need a male article to prove that she has reached a goal that men have always achieved. The use of the feminine article would bring its feminine value to the government ».

09.26 – Calenda: “This left best ally right”

“Between the dispute over the merits and the controversy over La Presidente, it seems to me that the left is preparing to be the best ally of the right.” So on Twitter the leader of Action Carlo Calenda.

08.58 – Richetti (IV): “No to vision that sabotages the country”

«Salvini is already talking about it; Forza Italia, torn apart, squabbles for seats and armchairs, Meloni pretending nothing has happened. They still have to leave, but the spectacle of the center-right government is embarrassing. While Draghi greets, leaving us his latest masterpiece as a dowry, this immature right forgets the interests of the citizens and goes in no particular order ». Matteo Richetti, head of the Action-Italia Viva group in the Chamber says so. “Today we will say no not only to this executive, but to a vision of Italy that does not belong to us and that sabotages the future of the country for unacceptable shop interests”, he adds.

08.57 – Zangrillo: “From Salvini no escape forward is a reasonable person”

«Salvini does his job, but I know him as a reasonable person. What he tells in the party rooms about him will turn into a discussion in the government ». This is what the Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, said to the microphones of Rtl 102.5. «In addition to being a minister – he added – he is also the head of a party that has its own struggles and values. It is normal for him to talk to his men and people to consolidate the political line he wants to propose. I don’t think there are any leaks forward ». “We must have a sense of responsibility – explained Zangrillo – and certainly we must not be afraid to carry on our ideas and our battles, but we must also remember that we are in government and we have the responsibility to arrive at a synthesis”.

08.45 – Pichetto: “EU decisions today on gas? We evaluate “

“Today there is the meeting of European energy ministers following the European Council, and therefore the agreement of the prime ministers a few days ago, to work on the issue on the agenda”, or “the question of defining a corridor , as well as a technical mechanism for measuring the gas system, and therefore also to overcome what is the current TTF system. In the morning there will be discussion and there will be evaluations ». This was stated by the new Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, on his debut at the Energy Council in Luxembourg ».

07.37 – Piantedosi: “Salvation first of all, but also to stop the journeys of death”

“The aspects that induce to assume attitudes that require a certain sensitivity clearly come first.” This was stated by the new Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi to the Giornale Radio Rai announcing the line of the new government on the immigration emergency front: «So the salvation of people and the humanitarian approach. But it is certain – explains Piantedosi – that everything that can be aimed at preventing these journeys, which sometimes turn into death journeys, will be at our attention ». The minister soon announces the convening of the National Committee for public order and security to address the issue of migrants, he explains, also with the police forces. The owner of the Interior Ministry also lists the other priorities: youth violence with baby gangs and the risk of social tensions linked to the difficult moment. Point with respect to which he says: “I am not worried because I know the resilience capacity of our country – he underlines – There is the will to face with all possible tools what may be the worst fallout, so at least in this phase – continues Piantedosi – I want to send out a signal of optimism, which is not underestimation. And therefore, as far as I’m concerned, he will impose to keep the attention high ».