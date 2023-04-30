Great party in Salerno, thousands welcome returning team – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SALERNO, APRIL 30 – Thousands of fans gathered this evening in Salerno outside the Arechi stadium to welcome Salernitana on their return from Naples and celebrate the draw won at Maradona. An historic result for Paulo Sousa’s team which, thanks to the ninth consecutive useful result, is one step away from salvation.



Players, staff and managers greeted the crowd from the terrace overlooking gate 25. In addition to choruses of support and thanks, there was no lack of teasing at the Neapolitan cousins. Dia highly acclaimed, author of the equalizer goal, the twelfth of his season. The Senegalese also went down to the space in front of the gate behind which the fans were thronged, receiving an authentic standing ovation.



The party in Salerno had already begun after the triple whistle with carousels of cars that paraded through the streets of the city. Very few fans were present at the “Maradona”: the away match, in fact, was open only to grenade supporters residing outside the province and with a club fan card. An aspect that made the return of Salernitana to Salerno even more heartfelt where the big party exploded. (HANDLE).

