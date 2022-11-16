[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 16, 2022]The CCP ordered to “optimize the epidemic prevention”, which led to confusion in the epidemic prevention measures in various places. Shijiazhuang canceled the nucleic acid testing point and resumed it the next day. In the morning, Guangzhou canceled nucleic acid for all employees, and the testing point was changed to self-payment. In the afternoon, nucleic acid for all employees was activated again, and it was changed back to free.

On the morning of the 15th, several administrative districts in Guangzhou, including Baiyun District, Tianhe District, Panyu District, etc., suddenly issued notices to “suspend” nucleic acid testing for all employees.

According to news on the Internet, that morning, citizens in many communities were waiting in long queues, waiting for nucleic acid sampling, when they suddenly received a notice to “suspend testing”. The people were at a loss.

Some notices in Baiyun District and Tianhe District show that only some key areas in the local area continue to carry out full-time testing, and medical institutions only provide free nucleic acid testing for some key groups such as those with yellow codes. Nucleic acid sampling sites ceased operations. Ordinary green code personnel can only go to the hospital for nucleic acid testing at their own expense if necessary.

There are also pictures showing that Yaokang Hospital in Baiyun District posted a notice saying that free nucleic acid testing has been “cancelled” and the sampling point has been changed to paid testing.

Regarding the sudden cancellation of nucleic acid testing for all employees, netizens have different opinions. Some people think that it was the result of large-scale protests that erupted in several urban villages in Haizhu District on the evening of the 14th[Related report: It is rumored that large-scale punching cards in Guangzhou protested the police crackdown and shot and injured people (video)]. but with video (Link) and photos show that as early as the daytime on the 14th, nucleic acid sampling sites in some communities in Guangzhou were suddenly closed, and some communities were suddenly released, and nucleic acid testing was no longer carried out.

There are also many netizens who believe that if the government cancels the free nucleic acid test, but does not cancel the regulations on taking public transportation and entering and exiting public places to check the nucleic acid, it is tantamount to coercing the public in disguiseown expensedetection.

Netizens’ discussions were still inconclusive. After only a few hours, all districts restarted nucleic acid testing and free nucleic acid sampling points for all staff that afternoon. A netizen broke the news, “Some communities send nucleic acid notices three times a day, with different content. In a word, it’s very confusing!”

Guangzhou Yaokang Hospital also hurriedly issued a notice to change the self-paid nucleic acid back to free nucleic acid, and said that it will refund the fees already charged in the morning.

There is also an internal notice posted on the Internet that the Guangzhou Municipal Prevention and Control Office decided to launch a city-wide nucleic acid test on the 16th.

Netizens ridiculed the Guangzhou municipal government for “changing orders day and night” and “chaos”.

A similar situation emerged in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. After the municipal government canceled nucleic acid testing for all employees, free nucleic acid testing sites in the city’s streets and communities were closed one after another on the 14th. But the authorities then ordered all districts to restart nucleic acid testing points on the 15th.

