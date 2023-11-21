Hamburg Airport plans to convert to hydrogen use | > – News

As of: November 21, 2023 1:33 p.m

Hydrogen is considered essential for future aircraft. So that these machines can also take off from Hamburg, the airport in Fuhlsbüttel is planning a major renovation and has a corresponding timetable for this.

The first aircraft that run exclusively on hydrogen could take off from Hamburg as early as 2025 – instead of kerosene as before. First of all, small machines that only hold a dozen passengers and can travel a few hundred kilometers. But from 2035, the aircraft manufacturer Airbus wants to deliver the first medium-haul jets that fly with so-called green fuel, according to airport boss Michael Eggenschwiler. The airport would then also need its own pipeline connection for green hydrogen. Otherwise, huge amounts of explosive hydrogen would have to roll through the city by truck.

Large hydrogen tanks planned on airport grounds

The airport made the plans together with the German Aerospace Center (DLR). Accordingly, large hydrogen tanks will later be planned on the airport grounds, as they currently only exist in space travel at rocket launch sites.

EU: Aviation should be climate neutral by 20250

Short- and medium-haul jets will probably be used in particular on hydrogen. According to the DLR, kerosene will continue to be needed on long-haul routes for weight reasons, but in the future it will be synthetically produced. According to EU plans, all air traffic should be climate neutral by 2050.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | November 21, 2023 | 13:00 ‘O clock

