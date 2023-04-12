At an anti-Israel demonstration on April 8th. in Berlin-Neukölln ‘Death to the Jews, death to Israel’ was chanted and Hamas rockets aimed at Israel were demanded. The organizers are part of the left-wing Berlin NGO network, which uses taxpayer money to conduct anti-Semitic incitement.

The Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor called the demonstrators “idiots” who “abuse Germany’s freedoms and unhesitatingly call for the annihilation of Israel and the Jews.” They disregard the democratic values ​​in Germany and not only cross every possible red line, but also ‘spit into the well from which they drink’,« says Prosor.

»When groups chant ‘Death to the Jews’ on German streets, there is an initial suspicion of hate speech according to Section 130 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. I assume that all relevant security authorities will take appropriate action against it,” wrote Justice Minister Marco Buschmann on twitter.

The demonstration was organized by the “prisoner aid organization” (pronounced terrorist aid organization) Samidoun (The steadfast) organized by a front organization of the People’s Liberation Front of Palestine (PFLP), classified by the EU as a terrorist group.

Several PFLP-affiliated NGOs are supported by the Heinrich Böll Foundation financed by the »Greens«, including the Palestinian partner organization von Samidoun Addameer (Conscience). After Israel banned six of these NGOs as terrorist organizations in October 2021, the “Greens” protested in the European Parliament. Samidoun was already banned in Israel in February 2021. Addameer-Accountant Samer Arbid was responsible for the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb.

Samidoun is in Berlin by the PFLP-related lawyer Nadija Samour represented in the Migrationsrat Berlin sits, according to Berlin.de from Representative of the Berlin Senate for Integration and Migration was funded with €103,000 in 2020 and €104,936 in 2021.

Die Samidoun-Speaker Samour maintains an office in the House of Democracy and Human Rights (HdDM) at Greifswalder Str. 4, in which Samidoun allowed to hold events. On October 21, 2019, the Director General of the PFLP front organization spoke there Addameer, Sahar Francis.

Samour also spoke on September 26, 2019 with Christine Buchholz, member of the Left Party House for Democracy and Human Rights on “Institutional Racism”. Buchholz is a member of the Advisory Board of the German-Palestinian Society, the the BDS-Kampagne supported the destruction of Israel.

The House of Democracy and Human Rights was the center of the GDR opposition in 1990. Now the HdDM, among others, is supported by Amnesty International, the Green League, the Humanist Union, which is responsible for its former commitment to pedophilia known and observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Interventionist Left carried.

The media conference sponsored by the federal government is also located in the HdDM network researchthe anti-Israel NGOs International League for Human Rights and Jewish Voice for Just Peace in the Middle Eastwhich supports the BDS boycott campaign, and the federally funded “hate experts” HateAidthe 2022 €631,166.44 from the program democracy life! from the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs (2021: €156,647.29).

Sea Jewish review could Samidoun »at the first ‘Unteilbar’ demo co-organized by Ferda Ataman in 2018 … as if by chance on a stage«, calling for the annihilation of Israel and the »liberation of all of Palestine 48«. Charlotte Kates, the wife of the Samidoun-Chiefs and PFLP commander Khaled Barakat, according to the Bild newspaper. Ferda Ataman is now Federal Commissioner for Anti-Discrimination.

»First the radical, anti-Israel NGO network is supported with lavish tax money from the EU, the federal government and left-wing party foundations, and then there is great surprise when this womb bears fruit on the streets of Neukölln. The EU and the federal government must immediately end all financing of anti-Israel, terror-related NGOs and ensure that their representatives cannot spread themselves in state institutions,” said Joachim Kuhs, MEP on the budget committee.

Video: “Death to the Jews, death to Israel!” – Anti-Semitic slogans at the Palestinian demonstration in Berlin