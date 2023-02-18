According to the Yunnan official report, Duan Ying, a department-level cadre in Yunnan Province, engaged in power-money transactions, power-sex transactions, and had improper sexual relationships with many people. (Composite image of The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, February 18, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) On February 17, the website of the Yunnan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision reported that Duan Ying, a “post-80s” official at the departmental level, was “doubled”. Subsequently, how the female official achieved a rocket-like promotion became a hot topic among netizens.

According to the Yunnan official report, Duan Ying and private business owners engaged in power-for-money transactions, received gifts for a long time, accepted travel arrangements, and engaged in power-sex transactions with others; ; Taking advantage of the convenience of his position to provide assistance to others in contracting engineering projects, etc., and illegally accepting other people’s property.

The authorities gave Duan Ying the sanction of expulsion from the party and dismissal from public office; confiscated her disciplinary and illegal income; transferred her suspected crimes to the procuratorate for review and prosecution according to law, and the property involved was also transferred.

According to the official resume, Duan Ying was born in October 1982 in Xingren, Guizhou. She joined the Communist Party of China in 2002 and worked in the Forestry Bureau of Xishan District, Kunming City in 2004. In 2008, 26-year-old Duan Ying was transferred to the assistant secretary of the Songming County Party Committee in Kunming City, and at the age of 29, she became the head of the Songming County Propaganda Department.

In 2012, Duan Ying became the magistrate of Luxi County under the jurisdiction of Honghe Prefecture, when she was only 30 years old. Four years later, Duan Ying successively served as the director of the Honghe State Commerce Bureau and the director of the Honghe State Development and Reform Commission.

In December 2017, Duan Ying served as the deputy secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League and became a deputy department-level cadre. In January 2021, Duan Ying was appointed Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Yunnan Provincial Investment Promotion Bureau, becoming the youngest department-level cadre in the country at that time. At this time, she was under 39 years old. Investigated in August 2022.

On February 17, the news about Duan Ying being “double-opened” was on the hot search list.

Many netizens commented: “The youngest female official in the country, it seems that there is more than one person behind.” “The nepotism behind it, pull it out and have a look, it will definitely involve a lot of people.” “Just like this can also engage in power and sex Trade? The official who traded with her really has a good appetite.” “In a few years, the identity has completed a triple jump? Really triple.”

Some netizens jokingly called Duan Ying and Dai Lu, Chen Shu, and Wu Fangyuan, who had previously exposed scandals, the “Four Great Women” in the CCP’s officialdom.

On January 13, 2023, Wei Feng, the deputy mayor of Huai’an, Jiangsu Province, was officially dismissed, and Dai Lu, the female deputy director of Yangzhou, who was involved in the scandal, was also dismissed. It is reported that Dai Lu has changed 5 positions in 10 years, and has scandals with several deputy department officials. After she was investigated, she confessed to 24 people, which may cause a big shock in Yangzhou official circles.

In the same month, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province issued a notice stating that Chen Shu, a member of the party group of the Chenghua District Government and deputy head of the district, had violated life discipline, and was being investigated for disciplinary responsibility according to procedures and removed from office.

In November 2022, Wu Fangyuan, deputy secretary-general of the Anhui Young Entrepreneurs Association, blew up in the group that she had had relationships with 11 men. Subsequently, Wu Fangyuan was suspended and investigated by the authorities.

In recent years, in official notifications, words such as “trading power and sex” and “adultery with others” have almost become the “standard equipment” of fallen officials.

Today (February 17), the Yunnan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Committee released the news that Chen Jian, the former secretary of the Dali Prefecture Party Committee, was “double-opened”. Chen Jian, who served successively as director of the Yunnan Provincial Water Conservancy Department and secretary of the Dali Prefecture Party Committee, was investigated in April last year.

According to the official report, Chen Jian has corrupted morals and engages in power-sex and money-sex transactions; engages in power-money transactions, uses the convenience of his position to seek benefits for others in terms of job promotion and job adjustment, and illegally accepts other people’s property, etc.

On February 7, Zhang Enliang, former Party Secretary of Hegang City, Heilongjiang Province, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. According to the official report, Zhang Enliang wantonly sells his officials and ranks; he engages in power-for-money transactions with unscrupulous businessmen for the sake of government and power;

In the political circle of the CCP, female officials are no less promiscuous than male officials.

For example, Jiang Baohong, the former deputy mayor of Wuwei City, Gansu Province, was “double-opened” by the authorities in 2019. According to Caixin.com, she had improper relationships with more than 40 officials in order to get promoted, 17 of whom were leaders. .

In addition, Jiang Yanping, the former deputy general manager of Hunan Construction Engineering Group, known as “Sanxiang’s No. 1 corrupt woman”, not only pulled more than 40 officials from her post, but also seduced the warden and others while she was sentenced to death and awaiting approval. She went to bed, got her “prevented from the death penalty” by getting her pregnant, and the case became a sensation.

